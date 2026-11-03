Singapore to Push for ASEAN Haze Centre During 2027 Chairmanship, Based in Indonesia

Singapore will push for a region-wide ASEAN haze coordinating centre based in Indonesia during its 2027 chairmanship, and plans to ratify the establishment agreement within days, said Minister Grace Fu.

Singapore will push for a region-wide coordinating centre for transboundary haze pollution control during its 2027 ASEAN chairmanship, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Nov 3.

ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution

The centre will be based in Indonesia, she told Parliament. The centre, called the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control, will strengthen cooperation and coordination in managing land and forest fires and transboundary haze. It is a key component of the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution. Fu said Singapore plans to ratify the centre establishment agreement in the next few days.

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She said Singapore will strongly encourage other ASEAN member states to do so as well. The centre needs six ASEAN member states to ratify an establishment agreement before it can be implemented. Vietnam had submitted its approval for the centre establishment in mid-2026. The legally binding ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution was signed in 2002 and has been in force since 2003.

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It commits members to preventing, monitoring and mitigating cross-border pollution. Indonesia ratified the agreement in 2014. The centre aims to facilitate cross-border exchanges of firefighting technology, expertise and resources. It will also manage requests and activate regional emergency assistance, according to the agreement published on the ASEAN website.

Fu was responding to questions from several MPs, including Hazlina Abdul Halim of East Coast GRC and Hany Soh of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC. They asked how transboundary haze was being tackled at the ASEAN level. Singapore will also work with other countries in the region to enhance initiatives tackling the root causes of haze. These include sustainable land and peatland management, and guidelines on crop burning, Fu added.

Regional Efforts to Combat Forest Fires

Such a centre, once established, will join other regional efforts to tackle the recurring pollution. Singapore has hosted the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre since 1993, which tracks hotspots and provides early warning and alerts on haze. The root cause of the haze blanketing Singapore and the region in September and October is fires raging on forest and plantation land in Indonesia. Most blazes are sparked by slash-and-burn agriculture practices, where farmers use fire to clear land.

Noting that some nations in the bloc indicated they will raise the transboundary haze issue at upcoming ASEAN meetings, Fu said Singapore will support these discussions. Singapore will share how it intends to act against companies responsible for the haze, she added. A few MPs also asked for updates on Singapore offer for assistance during the October haze crisis.

On Oct 16, Fu communicated with her Indonesian counterpart, Environment Minister Jumhur Hidayat, to offer civilian assistance for firefighting efforts and cloud seeding. On Oct 19, Indonesia informed Singapore that it was able to handle the situation and did not require foreign assistance, said Fu. She added that Singapore respects Indonesia sovereignty and its assessment of its needs, including whether a joint regional firefighting task force would be helpful.

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Forest fires in Indonesia sent unhealthy air periodically to Singapore from Sept 4. From Oct 5, the situation worsened with 18 consecutive days of unhealthy air until Oct 22. The highest PSI reading for the entire haze season was a very unhealthy 230 on Oct 18 in western Singapore. In May, ahead of the dry season, Singapore alerted ASEAN nations to step up vigilance and strengthen regional coordination, said Fu.

Singapore Response to October Haze Crisis

At an ASEAN meeting on transboundary haze in July, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand highlighted their respective national preventive measures. The five countries reaffirmed their commitment to remaining vigilant and taking appropriate measures during the dry season, the minister added. Poh Li San of Sembawang West asked if more could have been done to prevent the haze crisis, since early warning was given in July.

Fu said Singapore looks forward to working more closely with ASEAN member states to learn from this lesson and to do even better. She also noted that 10 Singapore-registered companies and 10 Indonesian firms have been sent legal notices under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act. Hazlina asked how ASEAN haze cooperation and advancements in satellite monitoring since the last haze crisis of 2015 have improved investigations and capabilities to identify those responsible for the fires in Indonesia.

Fu said satellite technologies have improved. However, when it comes to pinpointing those responsible for burning, Singapore will need lots of official information and records from the host country, said Fu. The Government has said in Parliament this week it wants more teeth in dealing with culprits.