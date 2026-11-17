Singapore is studying new US export restrictions on advanced semiconductors to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil, and is engaging affected companies and US authorities to understand the impact and facilitate trusted access.

Singapore is studying the details of a new US rule that tightens export controls on advanced semiconductors to five countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil.

The rule was announced on Nov 16 by the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security. A joint media statement from Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry said the government is engaging affected companies to understand the potential impact on their businesses. The ministries also said they have been engaging relevant US authorities on the scope and implementation of the measure.

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This includes exploring how to facilitate trusted access for Singapore companies. The statement was released hours after the US Commerce Department announced the new rule. The new provision is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology are not circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centres in third countries.

The rule, which comes into effect 90 days after it is gazetted in the Federal Register, adds Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil to a list of countries subject to export restrictions. Under the new rule, a licence will be required to export, re-export or transfer advanced semiconductors to these five countries. Those requirements do not apply to US companies operating data centres in the five countries.

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The rule also imposes new requirements on overseas data centres that supply significant volumes of computing power to firms headquartered in China. The US effort to crack down on overseas data centres and chip smuggling comes amid growing scrutiny of whether the department has been doing enough to keep sensitive technology from China.

Two-Tier Environment For Cloud Providers

The effect would be to create a two-tier operating environment in Singapore: strict export licensing on local and non-US operators, while providing exemptions for American cloud hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google. The US goal is to crack down on companies like Singapore-based Megaspeed International, which have bought billions of dollars' worth of Nvidia chips and built data centres throughout South-east Asia.

Until the US government acted on Nov 16, it was not illegal for these data centres to provide computing power to Chinese tech giants like Alibaba, ByteDance and Tencent. The unrestricted cloud access for Chinese companies, while the advanced chips were physically prohibited from being sold to China, had stirred up concerns within the US national security establishment.

It came into the public eye on Nov 8, after the disclosure of an extramarital affair between Jensen Huang, the founder of America's most advanced chipmaker Nvidia, and Megaspeed's former top executive Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who is suspected by the US of being a Chinese spy. Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO on Nov 12 while Alice Huang, who was banned from re-entering Singapore, is believed to be in China.

Megaspeed Under Scrutiny By Authorities

In parallel investigations, authorities in both Singapore and the US are scrutinising the activities of Megaspeed as well as other firms for violating their laws. Singapore's Ministry for Home Affairs has said that despite repeated requests, the US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation did little to assist its investigations. The company, a key Nvidia partner, is part of the larger Singapore probe into potential false declarations over the purchase of servers.

It is also under scrutiny in the US. After the US remote access ban kicks in, all data centres in Singapore will need to audit the direct and indirect ownership of their clients. This is to ensure they are not shell companies or subsidiaries controlled by parent firms in China, Macau or other jurisdictions on which the US has imposed arms embargoes like Russia and Iran.

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Rather than naming specific commercial brands, the Commerce Department rule targets hardware like advanced computing integrated circuits and computers, servers and electronic assemblies containing those chips. The rule also grants a narrow exemption to online retailers or social media companies, such as Sea Limited or TikTok's local operations, as their functioning does not pose the same national security threat.

The US will monitor countries that tolerate evasion and could impose broader trade or import restrictions if compliance is weak, the Commerce Department notification says. The joint media statement from the Singapore ministries noted that the Republic is a trusted international business hub, underpinned by the strong rule of law.

It said: We take our international reputation seriously and do not condone companies using their association with Singapore to circumvent or violate the laws of other countries in their international business activities, including export controls. As a global hub for technology and trade, Singapore will continue to safeguard the integrity of our business environment and continued access to advanced semiconductors and computing capabilities for legitimate companies operating here, and act against those who flout our laws.

Strategic Tensions For Technology Diplomacy

The new rule could create a strategic tension for Washington's broader technology diplomacy in South-east Asia. The US is actively seeking to lock the region into the American AI stack, from chips and cloud infrastructure to models and governance standards. But the new export controls could create compliance friction that drives regional players towards Chinese alternatives or sovereign third-stack solutions.

The rule was announced on the cusp of President Donald Trump's Nov 17-19 trip to Asia during which he will interact with leaders of South-east Asian countries which host the data centres during the annual ASEAN summit in Manila. The issue has also exposed strains within the Trump administration, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick taking opposing stances on China's access to advanced AI chips.

Trump affirmed the split during a Nov 16 press conference at the White House, saying: One wants to be friendly with China and one wants to have a blowup with China. They both are acceptable but they are different views.