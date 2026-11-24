Singapore and Australia signed two agreements on Nov 24 to strengthen essential supplies cooperation and enable cross-border carbon capture and storage, during the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting in Canberra.

Singapore and Australia signed two agreements on Nov 24 to strengthen cooperation on essential supplies and pave the way for cross-border carbon capture and storage.

The agreements were exchanged at a ceremony in Canberra witnessed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. The deals followed a one-on-one meeting between the leaders and the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting. The first agreement expands existing supply-chain arrangements beyond petroleum oils and liquefied natural gas to cover food, semiconductors, water treatment chemicals, pharmaceuticals and medical products, telecommunications equipment and other critical goods.

Also read Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to Visit Australia Nov 23-25 for 11th Annual Leaders' Meeting

MoU on Essential Supply Chains

Under the memorandum of understanding, both countries have committed to endeavour not to adopt or maintain export restrictions on agreed essential items. The MOU supplements a legally binding Protocol on Economic Resilience and Essential Supplies signed in July under the Singapore-Australia Free Trade Agreement. The July protocol covers petroleum oils and LNG, with both countries committing to endeavour not to impose export restrictions on agreed essential supplies.

It also provides for advance notification and consultation, as well as the review and withdrawal of measures. It has yet to enter into force as both sides complete their domestic procedures. In a factsheet released on Nov 24, Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry listed 10 categories of goods included under the MOU.

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Beyond food, semiconductors and medical products, these include agricultural chemicals and inputs such as crop protection products and fertilisers, construction materials, fuel and fuel additives, renewable energy technologies and traffic signalling equipment. Speaking at a joint press conference, PM Wong said following the Middle East crisis, he and his counterpart agreed in April that the two countries will support one another in keeping essential supplies flowing.

They then agreed to do so for trade in petroleum oil, including diesel and liquefied natural gas. Today we are taking this cooperation further, he said. These are practical arrangements that will make a real difference when the next disruption comes, PM Wong said. They reflect the trust we have built, and our shared commitment to keeping trade open and supply chains resilient, even in difficult times.

Australia is an important source of Singapore's food and energy imports, while Singapore is a major supplier of refined petroleum products to Australia. Based on figures cited by the Australian government in July, Singapore supplied 55 per cent of Australia's petrol, 15 per cent of its diesel and 23 per cent of its aviation fuel.

Carbon Capture Storage Agreement

The new MOU was signed by Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. The second agreement establishes a framework for transporting captured carbon dioxide from Singapore to Australia for offshore geological storage. It formalises the transfer of responsibility for accounting for carbon dioxide transported from Singapore to Australia.

It also lays the groundwork for measuring, reporting and accounting for the emissions, in line with the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change reporting guidelines. CCS involves capturing carbon dioxide emissions and storing them in geological formations to prevent their release into the atmosphere. It is considered a potential means of reducing emissions from hard-to-abate industries, where existing technologies may not be sufficient.

PM Wong described the agreement as a landmark development that would open up new possibilities for industries to reduce emissions while supporting the longer-term energy transition. The agreement reflects Singapore and Australia's shared commitment to reducing carbon emissions and achieving net-zero by leveraging Singapore and Australia's complementary strengths to advance our shared decarbonisation objectives, METI added. Responding to the media, PM Wong said the initiatives between Australia and Singapore will continue to be strengthened, with the potential to do more.

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And whatever we do bilaterally is not limited to our two countries, but potentially, can serve as a lighthouse that can be spread to other parts of Southeast Asia. That's always the basis of our cooperation, he said. Beyond the two agreements, the two countries also announced the upcoming launch of the Getting to Zero Co-Innovation Programme that will support joint development and commercialisation of low-emission solutions.

Green Economy and AI Cooperation

The programme is part of efforts to put the Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement, signed in 2022, into action. The two leaders also welcomed further progress in defence and security cooperation, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in artificial intelligence, the green and digital economies. PM Wong said the two leaders discussed new opportunities for cooperation in artificial intelligence.

Noting that AI will be a major driver of economic transformation, he said: We both have capabilities, and we can focus on where we can build complementary strengths to develop and deploy AI in ways that benefit both businesses and workers. In July, the two countries held their first Cyber and Digital Senior Officials Dialogue, where they agreed to explore opportunities in AI adoption, digital infrastructure and investment, as well as collaborate on AI safety and governance.

Singapore and Australia were also among 10 countries that signed a US-led declaration on Nov 15 to strengthen the security of sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure underpinning AI supply chains. Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the leaders underscored the importance of strengthening resilience and connectivity among trusted partners amid an increasingly uncertain global environment.

MFA said the two countries' shared commitment to deepening economic integration between them are part of efforts to build a more seamlessly connected region. Both countries were already making progress in translating their enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP 2.0), launched in October 2025, into concrete results, PM Wong added. I'm glad we are already making good progress and translating our plans into concrete results, he said.

PM Wong pointed to his frequent exchanges with his Australian counterpart as a reflection of their close friendship and trust, noting that this was his second visit to Australia in two years, while Albanese had also visited Singapore twice over the same period. PM Wong also met with Australia's leader of the opposition Angus Taylor in Canberra on Tuesday. They affirmed the strength of bilateral relations and the importance of Australia's continued engagement of ASEAN.

The prime minister will attend a reception for overseas Singaporeans on Tuesday evening, and will call on Governor-General Sam Mostyn on Wednesday, before returning to Singapore.