Singapore Issues Advisory on Safe Use of Personal AI Agents

Singapore authorities issued a joint advisory on Nov 6 outlining five steps for consumers to safely use personal AI agents, warning of privacy, security and scam risks. Users remain responsible for actions taken on their behalf.

Singapore consumers using personal AI agents should be cautious when giving them access to apps and online accounts, as scammers could manipulate the technology into transferring money or revealing sensitive information.

The warning came in a joint advisory issued on Friday, Nov 6, by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). Unlike AI chatbots, personal AI agents can take actions on users' behalf to help with everyday tasks. They can connect to apps and online accounts, browse websites, manage emails and make bookings. They can also store users' preferences and information they have shared.

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One example is a personal AI agent built for consumers that can connect to services such as Gmail and Google Calendar to help users manage emails and schedules, and work with shopping and travel platforms. But such convenience brings privacy and security risks. Depending on the access given, agents may read and reveal sensitive personal information, make mistakes, or take actions that users did not intend.

Some AI agents can continue working in the background even when they are not actively being used, while others could be tricked by malicious actors, websites or messages into taking harmful actions. AI agents can be very useful, but you cannot treat them like human assistants and give them the same broad access to your information and implicit trust, the authorities said.

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Instead, users should limit the permissions they grant, retain control over important actions and understand how to revoke access, the advisory said. The authorities also warned that consumers remain responsible for how they use AI agents and may be held liable for actions taken on their behalf, depending on the circumstances and applicable laws. In their advisory, CSA, GovTech and IMDA outlined five steps to help consumers use personal AI agents safely.

Limiting Agent Access Permissions

These include limiting what the personal AI agent can access, retaining control of important actions and knowing how personal information is used and stored. The first step is to limit what the agent can access. Personal AI agents may ask to connect to your email, calendar, contacts, messages, files and other online accounts and apps. Once connected, an agent may be able to retrieve, process and share information from these services, including personal information about other people, the authorities said.

Users should therefore only connect the apps and accounts needed for the AI agent to do its tasks, and where possible, further limit the information it can access within each app and account. They should also avoid granting the agent access to sensitive accounts such as banking, government or healthcare accounts, as well as sharing credit card information with it, the advisory said.

The authorities advised users not to disclose usernames, passwords, passcodes, one-time passwords (OTPs) or other authentication credentials to an AI agent. This extends to documents, emails or messages containing such information. An agent connected to an inbox that receives OTPs may be able to read them. Users could consider a separate email account for sensitive accounts' authentication messages.

If the digital service uses Singpass, users should opt for passkeys login as default, complete the Singpass authentication themselves, and not approve unexpected authentication requests. For other digital services, they should opt for authentication options that require human action. Users should also check with employers before connecting work accounts, and can start with less sensitive material, such as a secondary email account, to understand how the agent works. The second step is retaining control of important actions.

Retaining Control Of Actions

Depending on the permissions given, some AI agents may send messages, make purchases, or carry out other actions on a user's behalf. Where possible, users should start with limited or read-only permissions, and require the agent to ask for permission before it takes actions that may have significant impact, such as sending messages, deleting or sharing files, or posting public content. Users should choose one-time approval over an always-allow option and check details carefully for high-risk transactions before approving actions.

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Do not rely solely on chat instructions to limit your agent's actions, as these may not always be followed consistently, the advisory said. Instead, users should set permissions through app settings, including those of the services an agent accesses. They should regularly review the permissions and credentials given to their agents and revoke those they do not use or need, as well as regularly check their activity records to ensure the agent is working as intended.

Understanding Data Storage

Agents may behave inconsistently even when performing similar tasks. The third step is knowing how personal information is used and stored. Information shared directly or obtained through connected accounts may be processed and stored by the agent provider and its partners, the authorities said. Users should check what is collected, who receives it, how long it is retained and what happens after an account is disconnected.

They should also check whether their information, including chat history and data from connected accounts, is used to train AI models or personalise advertisements, and adjust available settings. Many personal AI agents have persistent memory, and they can create personal profiles of users and their contacts based on files and interactions, the advisory said. Users should review this information and delete anything inaccurate or that they do not want stored or used.

Guarding Against Scammers

The fourth step is guarding against scammers and malicious actors, who may target the agent through instructions hidden in websites, emails, calendar invitations, documents, messages or images. These could manipulate the agent into making purchases, transferring funds or revealing personal data without the user's request. As some agents operate in the background, users may not immediately realise that something has gone wrong. The best protection is to limit what the agent can see or do.

Users should watch agents browsing on their behalf, restrict who can give them instructions, use strong authentication, and download agents only from official sources and use only trusted third-party add-ons. If something goes wrong, they should stop the agent, disconnect affected accounts and look out for changes they did not make, such as payments, changed settings or email forwarding rules. They should save activity records before deleting suspicious memories, add-ons or tasks, and notify anyone affected.

The fifth step is to respect other people's information. Emails, messages and files can contain details about family, friends and colleagues. Users should consider whether those people would be comfortable with an agent reading or sharing them, and delete unnecessary memories about others. They should indicate when an email or message was sent by an AI agent, and should not ask it to bypass paywalls, login requirements or other access restrictions.

Respect other people's information. Avoid sharing sensitive information about others unless you need to, the advisory said. The authorities stressed that AI agents can save time, but they also bring new privacy and security risks. Users remain responsible for how they use AI agents, including the actions these agents take on their behalf.