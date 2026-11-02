Singapore banks fall ahead of Q3 earnings; OCBC drops 3.7% as STI slides 1.4%

Singapore banks fell before Q3 earnings, with OCBC down 3.7%, DBS 2.5% and UOB 2.2%. The losses dragged the Straits Times Index down 1.4% to 5,303.84 by noon.

Singapore banks fell before third-quarter earnings, with OCBC down 3.7%, DBS 2.5% and UOB 2.2%. Great Eastern's 72% profit drop hit OCBC hardest. The losses dragged the Straits Times Index down 1.4% to 5,303.84 by noon.

UOB reports on Nov 4, then DBS on Nov 5 and OCBC on Nov 6. Analysts expect softer wealth fees and pressure on net interest margins. They will also watch AI-linked lending, bond yields, and bank capital strength. SINGAPORE - Shares of Singapore's three local banks traded lower on the morning of Nov 2, with OCBC recording the steepest decline, ahead of their earnings releases in early November.

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Singapore Bank Shares Decline Ahead Of Earnings

As at 11.43 am, OCBC was down $1.07, or 3.7%, at $28.22, while DBS fell $1.82, or 2.5%, to $71.31. UOB declined 89 cents, or 2.2%, to $40.48. The OCBC decline came after its insurance subsidiary Great Eastern reported a 72% year-on-year fall in third-quarter net profit to $102.9 million on Nov 2. That was weighed down by weaker investment valuations and a one-off loss from the partial divestment of its Indonesian subsidiary.

By noon, OCBC had extended its losses to trade at $28.26. Meanwhile, DBS and UOB pared some of their declines to $71.41 and $40.53, respectively. The losses among the banking heavyweights weighed on the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI), which was down 1.4%, or 72.9 points, at 5,303.84 as at noon. UOB will be the first to report its third-quarter earnings results on Nov 4, followed by DBS on Nov 5 and OCBC on Nov 6.

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Analysts Watch Fees And Margins

Analysts had earlier told The Business Times that wealth management fees at Singapore banks could ease in the third quarter following a strong showing in the preceding three months, even as pressure on net interest margins persists. Investors are also expected to scrutinise the banks' exposure to artificial intelligence-related financing and the impact of rising bond yields on their investment portfolios and capital positions.

However, the analysts expect the banks' underlying asset quality and capital positions to remain resilient.