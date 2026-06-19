Singapore-based TikToker Critiques Modern Incel Ideology with Thought-Provoking Spoken-Word Video

A Singapore-based TikToker has created a spoken-word video that critiques the logic behind modern incel ideology, earning praise for being both sharp and surprisingly even-handed in how it tackles the topic.

A Singapore -based TikToker has struck a nerve online with a spoken-word video that critiques the logic behind modern incel ideology. The video tackles the topic by reclaiming the original meaning of the term 'incel', which originally meant involuntarily celibate, before addressing how the label has since evolved into a worldview rooted in resentment towards women, often paired with the belief that men are inherently superior.

The creator methodically challenges the underlying logic of this mindset, arguing that a worldview built purely on 'might makes right' would leave its strongest believers vulnerable to someone even stronger, undermining the very premise it's built on. The video also pushes back against the idea that men are more naturally suited to logic while women are 'too emotional', pointing to the role emotion and compassion play in holding civilisation together.

Additionally, the video traces the roots of these gender assumptions back to early hunter-gatherer divisions of labour, arguing that those circumstances shouldn't dictate what people are capable of today, particularly now that men and women are roughly on equal footing in education. The creator acknowledges the two years many Singaporean men lose to National Service, framing the resentment some feel toward women 'getting ahead' during that time as understandable, even if misdirected.

The video's closing argument reframes the entire issue, suggesting that the hostility some men feel toward women isn't really about superiority at all, but about fear of falling behind. The video has drawn an enthusiastic response in the comments, with many praising both the delivery and the substance of the argument.

Others were more sceptical about whether the message would actually land with its intended audience, with one commenter remarking that the 'monkey brain' guys would never understand what was said, and that the same group of people would unlikely have the video recommended to them in their algorithm. Videos like this tap into an ongoing conversation in Singapore (and beyond) about how to talk to young men about gender resentment without either excusing harmful attitudes or dismissing genuine frustrations outright.

By validating specific grievances, like National Service, while still firmly challenging the broader ideology, the creator's approach appears to be landing in a way that more confrontational takes on the same topic often don't





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Singapore Tiktoker Spoken-Word Video Incel Ideology National Service

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