Singapore Blocks Six Websites Linked to Foreign Disinformation Campaigns

Singapore authorities have disabled access to six websites identified as inauthentic and potentially used for hostile information campaigns, citing concerns about foreign interference and the spread of disinformation. The sites were found to mimic legitimate news sources and were linked to previously flagged disinformation networks.

Singapore authorities have taken action against six websites identified as inauthentic and potentially used for hostile information campaigns. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) jointly announced on Thursday that these sites exhibit characteristics designed to mislead users into believing they are legitimate Singapore an news sources.

This action comes after a thorough assessment by MHA, which determined the sites posed a risk of being leveraged to influence domestic political discourse and advance foreign interests. The websites employ tactics such as using domain names that mimic Singaporean media outlets or incorporate Singapore-related terms, and they present local news content.

However, investigations revealed a connection to previously identified networks engaged in misinformation and disinformation activities, as flagged by international analysts including Google’s Threat Analysis Group and cybersecurity firm Mandiant. The investigation uncovered several concerning patterns. Five of the websites – singaporeheadline.com, singaporeweek.com, singapore24hour.com, nanyangweekly.com, and a fifth unnamed site – share a common registration date of March 28, 2021, in the Cayman Islands.

They underwent synchronized revamps in June 2025, adopting features common to authentic news sites like news tickers, search bars, and trending story highlights. Notably, these five sites were largely dormant until the issuance of the Writ of Election for the 2025 General Election, at which point they began publishing election-related news. This timing strongly suggests a deliberate attempt to exploit the electoral period for influence operations.

Furthermore, the content published on these sites was often unattributed or falsely attributed, with articles lifted directly from both local and foreign mainstream media outlets. This practice aims to create the illusion of original reporting and legitimate local perspectives. The sixth website, sgtimes.com, also attempts to masquerade as a mainstream Singaporean news source, even going so far as to self-describe as a high-traffic media outlet in a July 25, 2025 article.

The authorities emphasize that this type of activity is a common tactic employed by malicious foreign actors seeking to build credibility and then exploit it for hostile information campaigns. They point to numerous examples globally where inauthentic news websites have been used to propagate false narratives and manipulate public opinion. The potential consequences of such campaigns are severe, including inciting social unrest, exacerbating existing societal divisions, interfering with elections, and eroding public trust in institutions.

To safeguard the public interest, IMDA has issued directions to Internet Access Service Providers (IASPs) to block access to these six websites for users in Singapore, acting under the authority of the Broadcasting Act. This proactive measure aims to prevent the spread of disinformation and protect the integrity of Singapore’s information environment.

The authorities are committed to remaining vigilant against such threats and will continue to take decisive action to counter hostile information campaigns and protect the nation’s security and democratic processes. The coordinated nature of the website creation and activation, coupled with their links to known disinformation networks, underscores the sophistication and deliberate intent behind these operations.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the evolving threat landscape and the importance of critical thinking and media literacy in navigating the digital world





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