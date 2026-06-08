Singapore Boosts Bus Captain Salaries to Attract Locals Amid Retention Concerns

Singapore is increasing starting salaries and sign-on bonuses for local bus captains to draw more Singaporeans into the profession, though veteran drivers warn that retention may remain a challenge due to the job's demanding nature.

The Singapore government has announced a significant salary boost for local bus captains, with starting salaries for new Singaporean and Permanent Resident drivers set to increase by S$450 per month from next year.

This initiative aims to attract more locals to the profession. Complementing this is a S$2,000 increase in sign-on bonuses.

As a result, new local bus captains can expect to earn approximately S$600 more in their first year, bringing their average monthly compensation, which includes overtime, allowances, and bonuses, to over S$4,000. Despite these financial incentives, experienced bus captains express skepticism about long-term retention. They note that many new recruits leave the industry within six months to a year, a trend that has persisted despite earlier salary adjustments and bonus increases.

The challenges of the job extend beyond driving; captains must manage customer service interactions, endure long hours on the road, and cope with split-shift schedules. One veteran stated that while some newcomers may tolerate the work for a few months, many find it unsustainable for years, and he does not anticipate a short-term improvement in retention rates.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) also confirmed that all in-service bus captains will receive a one-time salary increment, an agreement reached between bus operators and the National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU). Public reaction on platforms like Reddit has been largely supportive, with many Singaporeans arguing that the higher salary is warranted given the responsibilities and risks of the job.

Some commenters highlighted that the adjusted salary could rival or exceed the starting pay of fresh university graduates, suggesting the role could be a viable alternative for degree holders struggling to find employment. This discourse aligns with recent graduate employment data showing a median gross monthly salary of S$4,500 for graduates employed within six months last year, placing the new bus captain salary just below that benchmark.

The policy reflects a broader effort to strengthen essential public transport roles amid competitive labor market conditions





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