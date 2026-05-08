Singapore Boosts Tourism Sector with $740 Million Investment and New Infrastructure Projects

The Singaporean Government announces a $740 million investment in the Tourism Development Fund to support the Tourism 2040 roadmap, aiming for $47-$50 billion in tourism receipts. Plans include a new integrated cruise terminal and Mice hub at Straits View, complementing existing venues. Despite challenges from the Middle East conflict, the tourism sector remains resilient, with 16.9 million visitors in 2025 and 4.4 million in Q1 2026.

The Singaporean Government has announced a significant investment of $740 million into the Tourism Development Fund to bolster the country's tourism sector. This financial injection, spread over the next five years, is part of the Tourism 2040 roadmap, which aims to elevate tourism receipts to between $47 and $50 billion.

The announcement was made by Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu at the Tourism Industry Conference 2026 on Friday, May 8. Fu highlighted the robust performance of the tourism industry in 2025, with Singapore attracting 16.9 million international visitors, generating a record $32.8 billion in tourism receipts. She attributed this success to a diverse lineup of events and experiences, including the World Aquatics Championships.

Key markets contributing to this growth included Mainland China, Indonesia, and Australia, while long-haul markets such as Germany, the UK, and the US saw double-digit year-on-year growth. Despite these achievements, Fu cautioned against complacency, noting that the ongoing Middle East conflict could impact consumer spending. To mitigate potential challenges, the Government is also exploring the development of a new integrated cruise and ferry terminal at Straits View, near the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore.

This terminal is expected to have a passenger capacity 1.5 times that of the existing MBCCS and twice that of the HarbourFront Passenger Terminal. Additionally, the Straits View area is being considered as the site for a new Mice (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) hub. This hub will consolidate Mice facilities, accommodation, dining, retail, entertainment, and attractions under one roof, complementing existing venues like Raffles City, Suntec City, and Marina Bay Sands.

Fu expressed confidence that this world-class venue will strengthen Singapore's position as a leading Mice destination and help triple Mice tourism receipts by 2040. The Mice sector has shown resilience despite the Middle East conflict, with major business and leisure events secured for 2026 and 2027.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, in a written parliamentary reply on May 6, noted that visitor arrivals to Singapore reached 4.4 million in the first three months of 2026, a three per cent increase from the same period last year. He acknowledged that while the Mice sector remains robust, the prolonged conflict and a stronger Singapore dollar could weaken travel propensity among price-sensitive tourists.

To address these challenges, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is adapting its market strategies, enhancing marketing campaigns, and collaborating with industry partners to develop attractive offers. Gan reiterated the Government's confidence in Singapore's long-term tourism prospects, citing the country's world-class infrastructure and reputation as a safe, reliable, and trusted hub





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