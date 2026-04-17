Singapore Braces for Afternoon Showers and Gusty Winds Throughout April

Singapore can expect a reprieve from the heat with frequent afternoon thundery showers predicted for the remainder of April. Some days may also experience pre-dawn and morning storms with strong winds. Daily temperatures are forecast to hover between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius, with occasional spikes up to 35 degrees Celsius.

Residents of Singapore can anticipate a significant change in weather patterns for the rest of April, as the Meteorological Service Singapore has issued a forecast for widespread thundery showers . This comes as a welcome sign for many who have been experiencing sweltering heat. The forecast indicates that short-duration thundery showers are likely to occur over various parts of the island on most afternoons throughout the month. These showers may occasionally extend into the evening hours, offering a brief respite from the humidity and high temperatures.

Adding to the unpredictability, there is a possibility of widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds during the pre-dawn and morning hours on one or two days over the coming weeks. This suggests a need for vigilance and preparedness for sudden weather shifts, particularly during the early morning commute or for outdoor activities planned before sunrise.

The daily temperature is projected to remain consistently warm, with readings expected to range between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days. However, a few days are anticipated to see temperatures climbing to around 35 degrees Celsius, maintaining a notable level of warmth. This consistent warmth, coupled with the intermittent showers, paints a picture of a typical tropical April in Singapore, characterized by both heat and moisture.

Looking back at the first half of April, the weather has been comparatively wetter than the latter part of March. The dominant pattern observed was afternoon thundery showers, largely attributed to the intense daytime heating. This phenomenon is a common driver of convective rainfall in the region.

During this initial period of April, temperatures did indeed exceed the 34 degrees Celsius mark on twelve separate days, with Paya Lebar registering the highest temperature at a notable 35.4 degrees Celsius on April 5. This surge in temperature underscores the heat experienced earlier in the month, making the current forecast of more frequent showers a significant development.

A particularly noteworthy weather event occurred on April 7, when widespread rain impacted numerous areas across Singapore in the morning. This rainfall event was substantial, with Punggol recording the highest total rainfall for the first half of April at an impressive 60.8 millimeters. Such localized heavy downpours are characteristic of tropical thunderstorms and highlight the variability of rainfall within the island nation.

The Meteorological Service's detailed forecast for the remainder of April suggests a continuation of these shower patterns, albeit with a more predictable afternoon timing for most days. Travelers and residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather advisories and to be prepared for the possibility of sudden, intense rainfall and gusty conditions, particularly during the forecasted pre-dawn and morning storm events. The combination of warm temperatures and intermittent, sometimes heavy, rainfall is expected to define the weather landscape in Singapore for the remainder of April





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Singapore Weather Thundery Showers April Forecast Gusty Winds Temperature

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