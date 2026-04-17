Singapore Braces for April Showers: Thundery Activity and Moderate Temperatures Forecast

Singapore's Meteorological Service anticipates a continuation of thundery showers throughout the latter half of April, offering potential respite from the heat. While most afternoons will see short bursts of rain, a few days may experience more extensive pre-dawn and morning thunderstorms. Daily temperatures are projected to hover between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius, with occasional peaks reaching 35 degrees Celsius.

The latter half of April in Singapore is set to be characterized by a prevailing pattern of thundery showers , as forecasted by the Meteorological Service Singapore on April 16. Residents can anticipate short-duration thundery showers gracing various parts of the island on most afternoons. These showers may occasionally extend into the evening hours, providing a welcome break from the typically warm conditions.

Beyond the regular afternoon deluges, there is a possibility of more significant weather events. One or two days during this period could witness widespread thundery showers coupled with gusty winds. These more intense showers are expected to occur during the pre-dawn and morning hours. While specific timing for these widespread events remains tentative, their occurrence suggests a dynamic weather system influencing the region. Looking at the temperature outlook, daily temperatures are expected to range broadly between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius on the majority of days for the remainder of April. However, the forecast also indicates that temperatures could climb to around 35 degrees Celsius on a few select days. This suggests that while the showers might offer some relief, the overall warmth will persist. Reflecting on the first half of April, it was observed to be a relatively wetter period compared to the latter half of March. The prevailing weather pattern then was also characterized by afternoon thundery showers, largely attributed to the effects of daytime heating. During this initial fortnight, temperatures surpassed 34 degrees Celsius on 12 separate occasions. The highest temperature recorded was a notable 35.4 degrees Celsius at Paya Lebar on April 5. Furthermore, a significant rainfall event occurred on April 7, impacting numerous areas across Singapore in the morning. Punggol recorded the highest rainfall for the first half of April, totaling 60.8mm on that day, illustrating the potential for localized heavy downpours within the broader shower patterns. The Meteorological Service Singapore's projections for the coming weeks aim to provide residents with an understanding of the anticipated weather conditions, allowing for better planning and awareness. The combination of afternoon showers and the possibility of more widespread morning thunderstorms indicates a period of active weather. While the daily temperature range suggests continued warmth, the recurring showers are likely to temper the most extreme heat, offering a balanced weather scenario for the remainder of April. The data from the first half of the month serves as a precedent, highlighting the cyclical nature of afternoon showers driven by solar heating and the potential for localized heavier rainfall events. This information is crucial for both daily activities and broader meteorological understanding of the region's climate patterns during this transitional month





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