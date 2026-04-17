Singapore Braces for Showers and Gusty Winds as April Continues with Thundery Outlook

Singapore's Meteorological Service forecasts continued thundery showers and gusty winds for the remainder of April, offering potential respite from high temperatures. The outlook includes widespread pre-dawn and morning downpours on select days, alongside typical afternoon showers.

Residents of Singapore can anticipate a continuation of dynamic weather patterns throughout the remaining weeks of April, as the Meteorological Service Singapore has issued a forecast predicting frequent thundery showers . These downpours are expected to be a prominent feature on most afternoons across the island, with the possibility of extending into the early evening on some days.

This pattern offers a potential, albeit temporary, reprieve from the considerable heat experienced during the daytime. In addition to the regular afternoon showers, there is also a likelihood of more intense weather events. Specifically, the forecast indicates the potential for widespread thundery showers accompanied by strong, gusty winds. These more significant weather systems are anticipated to occur during the pre-dawn and morning hours, though their occurrence is projected to be limited to one or two days for the rest of the month. Such conditions could lead to disruptions and require residents to exercise caution during these periods. The temperature outlook for the upcoming fortnight suggests that daily highs will generally hover between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. However, there will be instances where temperatures could climb to around 35 degrees Celsius on a few select days, indicating that the heat will remain a notable factor in daily life. This forecast builds upon the weather experienced in the first half of April, which proved to be wetter than the latter part of March. The afternoon showers observed thus far have largely been a consequence of daytime heating, a common meteorological phenomenon in tropical climates. The first half of April saw temperatures exceeding 34 degrees Celsius on 12 separate days, with a peak of 35.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Paya Lebar on April 5. Furthermore, the island experienced significant rainfall on April 7, with widespread showers across many parts of Singapore in the morning. Punggol recorded the highest rainfall for the first half of the month, with a total of 60.8 millimeters, highlighting the variability and intensity that can accompany these thundery shower events. The ongoing pattern suggests a need for preparedness for both heavy downpours and potentially strong winds as April progresses





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Singapore Weather Thundery Showers Gusty Winds April Forecast Temperature

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