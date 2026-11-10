Singapore Bus Service 197 Floods with Rainwater on Nov 9

Service 197 passengers on Nov 9 experienced severe flooding on board. Heavy rain caused water to surge through doors, drenching commuters and lifting floor panels.

Commuters riding Service 197 in Singapore experienced a chaotic and wet journey on the afternoon of Nov 9 when heavy rain caused water to surge into the bus cabin. The incident occurred as the vehicle traveled from the Clementi area towards National University Hospital, transforming a standard commute into an unexpected aquatic ordeal for those seated near the entrance.

Violent Water Surge Lifts Floor Panels

The core mechanism of the disruption involved rainwater splashing into the bus with enough force to repeatedly lift the floor panels near the door. Although no commuters were standing in the immediate vicinity at the time of the initial surge, the seated passengers in the first row of the rear section were still heavily affected by the force of the incoming water.

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The Xiaohongshu user who documented the event reported that the water entered the cabin intermittently but with such intensity that it caused significant structural movement inside the vehicle. This forceful entry of water created a hazardous environment where the floor panels were visibly lifted, indicating the sheer pressure of the accumulated water on the bus floor.

Passengers Drenched and Forced to Relocate

A family seated near the priority seats was completely drenched by the sudden influx of water, prompting them to move towards the driver's area to escape the deluge. The individual who shared the video on Nov 9, along with her boyfriend, was initially seated two rows from the rear door but also had to relocate to the last row after getting soaked.

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The user described the experience with a mix of humor and frustration, posting the video on Nov 9 with the caption "Free admission, 60% chance of getting wet, 10/10 excitement." She likened the sensation to being on the "Jurassic Park River Adventure," highlighting the unpredictability and intensity of the water splashing into the enclosed space.

Social Media Reaction Highlights Safety Concerns

The video documenting the flooding incident garnered significant attention on social media, amassing more than 1,400 likes and 80 comments from viewers. The widespread sharing of the clip underscores public interest in public transport conditions during heavy rainfall, with many users expressing empathy for the affected commuters.

Speaking to Stomp, the user clarified that the incident took place between 4.10pm and 4.30pm on Nov 9. This specific timeframe coincides with the peak evening hours, a period when many commuters rely on buses for timely travel, making the delay and discomfort particularly frustrating for those trying to reach their destinations.

Rainy Season Challenges Public Transport

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges public transport faces during the rainy season in Singapore. The ability of rainwater to penetrate vehicle cabins and cause internal flooding suggests potential vulnerabilities in door seals or drainage systems that may require attention from transit operators.

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For the passengers involved, the experience was far from a tourist attraction. The sudden displacement of seating areas and the soaking of personal belongings and clothing created a stressful end to their journey. As the rainy season continues, such events highlight the need for robust maintenance and possibly improved design features in bus models to prevent water ingress during extreme weather conditions.