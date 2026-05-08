Singapore Business Owner Seeks Help After Woman Cuts and Steals Aloe Vera Plant

A Singapore business owner has appealed for public assistance in identifying a woman who was caught on CCTV cutting and stealing leaves from an aloe vera plant outside her beauty shop. The incident has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the act of vandalism and destruction of personal property.

A business owner in Singapore has sparked outrage after sharing a CCTV video of a woman cutting and stealing leaves from an aloe vera plant outside her beauty shop.

The incident, which occurred on May 5, was captured on camera at Seemralicious, located at Block 166 Woodlands St 13. The video shows a heavyset middle-aged woman with shoulder-length hair, dressed in a black and red shirt with the word 'SINGAPORE' in white letters on the back, along with grey shorts with white accents. She was seen taking a knife from her bag and cutting at least nine leaves from the aloe vera plant, leaving only the central leaves intact.

The shop owner, Seemi, expressed her devastation on social media, stating that she had nurtured the plant from a sapling and was heartbroken by the destruction. She appealed to the public to help identify the woman, urging them to spread the video and contact her if they recognized the individual. Seemi also mentioned that a police report had been filed and that the Singapore Police Force had responded promptly to investigate the matter.

The post quickly gained traction, with many netizens condemning the woman's actions. Some questioned why she would carry a knife to cut plants, while others suggested that she could have simply asked for a cutting instead of destroying the plant. One commenter even offered to replace the damaged aloe vera plant, which touched Seemi deeply. The incident has raised concerns about community safety and respect for personal property, with many calling for stricter penalties for such acts of vandalism.

Local authorities have not yet released any updates on the investigation, but the case has highlighted the importance of vigilance and mutual respect within neighborhoods





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Singapore Aloe Vera Plant CCTV Vandalism Community Safety

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