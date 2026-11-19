The Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026 recognized top business leaders and initiatives driving innovation and resilience across Singapore's key industries.

The Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026 celebrated a distinguished group of business leaders and management teams for their pivotal contributions to enhancing industry progress and organizational performance in Singapore. The ceremony took place at the Peony Junior Ballroom on Level 4 of the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center, highlighting the critical importance of governance that extends beyond mere financial targets. Good management requires making informed decisions, supporting employees, driving innovation, and helping organizations adapt to evolving market conditions.

Core Details of the Management Excellence Recognition

The awards program specifically recognized initiatives that managed to achieve a balance between immediate business imperatives and strategies which nurture creativity, resilience, and value creation for their stakeholders. This approach ensures that organizations do not just survive current challenges but thrive through sustained strategic foresight and operational excellence across various sectors.

Also read 2 women charged over disruption to NParks’ crow population management ops in separate cases

Winners were selected by an independent panel of industry professionals with expertise in business leadership, risk advisory, and management consulting. This rigorous selection process ensures that the accolades reflect genuine leadership capabilities and measurable impacts on business excellence rather than superficial metrics or temporary market trends.

Judging Panel and Industry Expertise

For the 2026 edition, the judging panel included EY ASEAN and Singapore Risk Consulting Leader and Partner, who brought extensive experience from Ernst & Young Advisory Pte. Ltd. to the evaluation process. Their involvement underscores the growing importance of risk-aware leadership in modern corporate environments where uncertainty is a constant variable.

Advertisement

Also serving on the panel was the Executive Director of Management Consulting at BDO Singapore. The inclusion of experts from both Ernst & Young Advisory Pte. Ltd. and BDO Singapore highlights the collaborative nature of high-level business assessment and the shared standards of excellence across major consulting firms in the region.

Industry Winners and Sector Recognition

The brokerage sector was represented by Gavin Chia from Longbridge Securities (Singapore), recognizing his leadership in navigating complex financial markets. In the energy sector, Nitin Apte from Vena Group was honored for driving operational improvements and strategic growth within the industry.

Jeremy Ang from Straits Financial Group received recognition in the financial services category, acknowledging his efforts in stabilizing and expanding service offerings. Dr. Keith Choy from Haleon Asia Pacific was celebrated in the healthcare sector for advancing patient care and operational efficiency.

Timothy Oh from COL Web Pte Ltd was honored in media and entertainment for innovative digital strategies. Glen Godresse from Menarini Asia-Pacific Holdings Pte. Ltd. received accolades in the pharmaceuticals sector for leadership in health solutions.

Digital Transformation and Infrastructure Awards

Gan Siok Hoon from Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel) was recognized in telecommunications for leading major network advancements. Education was honored through Nanyang Technological University Graduate College, highlighting the institution's role in developing future business leaders.

Advertisement

Charlie Chang from Ally Logistic Property led the logistics category, while StarHub Enterprise's Digital Services Project Team from StarHub Ltd. won in advertising. Hai Khim's EV Charging Transformation Team from HAI KHIM ENGINEERING PTE. LTD. was recognized in automotive and transport equipment, showcasing the shift toward sustainable infrastructure.

HP Garage 2.0 Team from HP PPS Asia Pacific Pte Ltd won in computer hardware, and NTU Shared Services (NSS) Transformation Team from Nanyang Technological University won in education. MoneyMax Financial Services Ltd. was honored in financial services, and dnata Catering & Retail Singapore Team from dnata Singapore Pte Ltd won in food manufacturing solutions.

Hospitality, Technology, and Social Impact

Millennium Hotels and Resorts' Commercial Team was recognized in hospitality and leisure, while Menarini Asia-Pacific's Digital and AI Transformation Team won in pharmaceuticals. SJ Integrated Solutions' Digital Technology Team from SJ Group was honored in technology for its innovative digital solutions.

SMRT Buses Intelligent Operations Control Centre (iOCC) from SMRT Buses Ltd. won in transportation, demonstrating the power of intelligent operations. RHB Singapore was recognized in banking for its financial innovations. The event also highlighted the Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year and Health & Wellness Initiative of the Year, acknowledging social responsibility as a key component of management excellence.

Congratulations were extended to all winners for their outstanding leadership, achievements, and contributions to business excellence in Singapore. The Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards continues to set a high standard for corporate governance and strategic vision across the nation's diverse economic landscape.