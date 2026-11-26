Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam address the need for cross-border judicial cooperation and domestic accessibility at the SG Courts 200 event in Singapore.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon emphasized the critical importance of international judicial cooperation on November 26, stating that Singapore must actively collaborate with overseas partners to address emerging global challenges. Speaking at the SG Courts 200 Bicentennial Gala Dinner held at Shangri-La Singapore, Menon highlighted that courts worldwide are grappling with transnational issues such as artificial intelligence and complex cross-border commercial disputes.

Balancing Global Cooperation with Domestic Trust

Menon explained that the Republic has invested significant time in building regional and international networks to foster judicial relationships and exchange best practices. He noted that even areas once considered purely domestic, such as family law, now frequently involve parties and issues spanning multiple jurisdictions. While acknowledging that judicial cooperation cannot resolve broader geopolitical tensions, he argued that it remains essential for preserving a world where disputes are resolved fairly and peacefully according to the law.

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Enhancing Accessible Justice and Legal Infrastructure

Alongside international efforts, Menon stressed the necessity of maintaining strong public trust in the judiciary through simplified domestic processes and greater support for self-represented individuals. The judiciary has implemented measures to lower barriers to justice, including the careful use of technology and initiatives to help citizens better understand the legal system. He also emphasized the importance of investing in the capabilities of judges and court staff, as well as supporting the legal profession by helping smaller firms adapt to AI and ensuring meaningful career paths for young lawyers.

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President Tharman Launches Bicentennial History Book

During the gala dinner, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam launched a book that chronicles 200 years of Singapore's judicial evolution. Tracing the origins of the rule of law to the 1926 Second Charter of Justice, Tharman highlighted how Singapore adapted English law to suit local circumstances rather than merely replicating English precedents. He asserted that the judiciary has remained a key pillar of the nation's resilience, with institutions like the State Courts and Family Justice Courts being periodically strengthened to better serve litigants.

Menon's Farewell and Legacy in Law

Chief Justice Menon, who is scheduled to retire in February 2027, described the event as one of the last times he would speak in his capacity as Chief Justice. He expressed deep honor in serving Singapore alongside colleagues dedicated to upholding the rule of law, calling his professional life privileged due to the opportunity to contribute to this vital endeavor. The gathering brought together visiting chief justices, political office-holders, and legal community members to celebrate the bicentennial achievements and future prospects of Singapore's justice system.