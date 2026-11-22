Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong met Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang for the 22nd JCBC, focusing on innovation, trade, and research collaboration amid global uncertainty.

Singapore and China should deepen their innovation partnership and work together to bring new technologies to market, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Monday (Nov 23) at the 22nd Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation ( JCBC) held at the Shangri-La Hotel.

The meeting, co-chaired by Gan and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, followed a bilateral meeting between the two leaders earlier that morning at the same venue. Gan also said innovation is essential for both countries to adapt to change and sustain growth. Gan described bilateral cooperation as particularly salient as the global environment becomes increasingly complex and uncertain. He cited rapid technological advances, significant shifts in the global economy, and climate change as growing challenges.

Also read China Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang to Visit Singapore Nov 22-23 for 22nd JCBC with Gan Kim Yong

Both Singapore and China are adapting to these changes and seeking new sources of growth, he said, adding that innovation will be critical to their efforts. This is reflected in the JCBC theme this year: Innovating Together for New Opportunities. Ahead of the meeting, Gan said in an op-ed on Sunday (Nov 22) that one key factor sustaining the Singapore-China partnership through decades of change is the willingness of both countries to innovate together.

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JCBC Deliverables and Research Cooperation

The JCBC is the apex bilateral platform convened annually to review cooperation between Singapore and China. More than 20 deliverables are expected to be concluded at Monday's meeting. These span areas such as trade, digitalisation, financial integration, research and innovation in healthcare and education, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Saturday. Singapore and China will also announce further cooperation agreements between their research centres.

Gan said these would give researchers more opportunities to pool their expertise, pursue new breakthroughs and translate research into practical solutions. He also noted that at different stages of their development journeys, both countries have worked together to develop new models of cooperation that responded to evolving needs and priorities. Innovation is a key priority for both Singapore and China, Gan said.

Singapore has invested significantly in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, and is harnessing its potential in areas ranging from improving productivity among small businesses to advancing healthcare and high-tech industries. China is similarly pursuing high-quality development through investments in science and technology, he said. Our complementary capabilities offer opportunities for our research institutions and enterprises to combine their expertise and develop solutions to shared challenges, Gan said.

Technology Projects and Punggol Initiative

Since Enterprise Singapore launched Co-Innovation Programmes with selected Chinese provinces and cities in 2020, more than 40 projects in AI, biomedical sciences and green technologies have received support. Gan said the countries can take these collaborations further by connecting research more closely with the needs of businesses and communities, helping promising technologies find practical applications. He cited Punggol as one example, where transport operators Grab and ComfortDelGro have partnered Chinese technology companies WeRide and Pony.ai to introduce self-driving shuttle services.

The services will make it more convenient for residents to reach transport hubs and neighbourhood amenities, he said. Ahead of Monday's meeting, three Singapore ministries have already announced memorandums of understanding (MOUs) relating to transport, green industry development and educational technology. Gan said the two countries could also build on their economic ties to help businesses commercialise innovations and reach new markets.

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China was Singapore's top merchandise trade partner for more than a decade, while Singapore remains China's largest foreign investor, he said. The China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, established in 2010, has served as a launchpad for Singapore businesses looking to enter China's Greater Bay Area. Its International Intellectual Property Innovation Service Centre helps Singapore companies protect and commercialise their innovations in China, while allowing Chinese companies to tap Singapore's intellectual property offerings as they expand internationally.

Trade Ties and People Exchanges

We can build on these platforms to help enterprises find partners, protect and commercialise their innovations, and pursue opportunities together in third-party markets, Gan said. The Monetary Authority of Singapore and the People's Bank of China have also been working to expand remittance channels to enable instant, small-value transfers, he added. Singapore and China should bring more students, researchers and experts together to exchange knowledge and develop new solutions, Gan said.

Sustained exchanges could allow participants to deepen their understanding of each other's economies and societies, with these networks eventually developing into research and business partnerships, he added. Gan said the opportunities for closer cooperation were unfolding in an increasingly uncertain international environment, amid rapid technological advances, climate change and geopolitical tensions. As Singapore and China adapt to these changes and deepen their innovation partnership, both must remain steadfast in upholding international law and the rules-based multilateral system, he said.

These have underpinned both countries' development over several decades by giving businesses confidence to invest and allowing people to exchange ideas and work together across borders, he added. Maintaining the right of transit passage is critical for all countries, including Singapore and China, he said. Singapore and China's partnership has continued to grow because both sides remained forward-looking and pragmatic, Gan said.

We should build on our mutual trust, harness our respective strengths, and deepen cooperation where our interests converge, he added. By innovating together and supporting an open, inclusive and rules-based international order, Singapore and China can help build a better future for the next generation, one in which they have greater opportunities.