Singapore Christmas Markets 2026: The Christmas Atelier, Boutiques Singapore and More

Singapore Christmas markets run from Nov 12 to 29 across four events, including The Christmas Atelier, offering gifts, passes and family-friendly activities.

The Christmas Atelier returns for its eighth edition at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre from Nov 12 to 14, kicking off Singapore's festive shopping season. The market is held at Level 1 Hall C, 10 Bayfront Avenue, and is followed by Boutiques Singapore: The Gifting Edition, ECA: Merry Market and Christmas Together in the weeks ahead.

The Christmas Atelier began in 2019 as a market of just 10 brands. It was started by wedding planner Lelian Chew through The Atelier & Co, and has since grown to more than 130 artisanal labels from Singapore and abroad.

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The Christmas Atelier Grows to More Than 130 Labels

The Christmas Atelier now hosts more than 130 artisanal labels, and almost half of them are returning participants. Returning names include jewellery label Carrie K., stationery and leather goods brand Bynd Artisan, loungewear brand Selenightco and gin distillery Brass Lion Distillery.

Newcomers at the 2026 edition include activewear brand Cheak and Sweedy Cafesserie, known for its oversized Fatcaron macarons. Thai skincare brand Ingu is also making its debut, and it is described as one of the buzziest names in the lineup.

The 2026 event is themed Delivering Christmas Magic. Visitors can pose at a train, an SBS Transit bus and a hot-air balloon, all set up as photo spots. The festive programme also includes a 6.7m-tall Christmas tree, Santa meet-and-greets and carolling.

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Ticket Prices and Opening Hours for the Christmas Atelier

A one-day pass for The Christmas Atelier costs $8, while a one-day BFF pass for two shoppers is priced at $14. A three-day pass is $14. Children aged 10 and below enter free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

The market opens from 1pm to 9pm on Nov 12, and from 11am to 9pm on Nov 13 and 14. Shoppers can visit the market at Level 1 Hall C, Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue.

Boutiques Singapore Gifting Edition Adds 300 Brands

Boutiques Singapore: The Gifting Edition returns to the F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard, from Nov 20 to 22 with more than 300 brands. The fair includes a record 90 international names new to the event, and some are making their Singapore debut.

Austrian-founded tableware curator Atelier 88 makes its first Singapore retail appearance with European tableware. Its cups and plates are priced from $90 to $250, while tumblers, stemware and carafes range from $40 to $120.

Indonesian fragrance house Scents of PLTO brings two exclusive scents, Smoked Osmanthus and Sheer Chrysanthemum, each priced at $85 for 50ml. Singapore-born label Tow Tow will debut its System Collection, a set of interchangeable straps, pouches, hardware and charms priced from $88 to $185.

The new Singapore Design Gift Store, created with DesignSingapore Council, features design collectives including Just a Band of Creatives, Observation House and Printcentre. Just a Band of Creatives sells bag charms and bookmarks made from repurposed measuring tapes, Observation House offers mushroom-shaped keychain lamps, and Printcentre sells acrylic keychains that reinterpret traditional Chinese talismans.

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Boutiques Singapore runs from Nov 20 to 22, opening from 11am to 9pm on Nov 20 and 21, and from 10am to 6pm on Nov 22.

ECA Merry Market and Christmas Together Round Out November

New Bahru's design-led fair ECA returns for its fourth edition from Nov 27 to 29 at 46 and 58 Kim Yam Road. Its gifting edition, Merry Market, is back for a second year with more than 20 pop-ups and collaborator brands in the newly restored School Hall.

Five regional labels make their Singapore debut via pop-ups. They are Bangkok-based lifestyle label Kodangs, Kuala Lumpur design house Ana Tomy, Thai fragrance brand The O.B.A., Thai aluminium furniture brand Steady System and Indonesian design label Objects of Bentala.

Japanese audio brand Audio-Technica and Singapore record store Avant Culture Club will present Listening Room, a hang-out space where the AT-LP3XBT Bluetooth turntable plays exclusive records curated by Avant Culture Club. The mezzanine of the School Hall also hosts The Mezzanine Sessions: Grain/Form, a 70-minute experience combining art, food and scent around the theme of rice.

At Grain/Form, guests assemble a dish in a Korean-made Mujagi flower bowl and take the bowl home with a scented artwork. ECA is open from noon to 8pm on Nov 27, and from 10am to 7pm on Nov 28 and 29.

Christmas Together, an initiative of Sustainable Markets SG, opens a 70,000 sq ft Christmas Village at Hall F, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, from Nov 27 to 29. Entry is free with registration, and artist-designed gift tags by The Letter J Supply are among the festive buys, with proceeds going to Singapore Red Cross Young Hearts.