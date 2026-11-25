All civil servants in Singapore will get a 1.55-month year-end bonus plus a 13th-month allowance, with junior officers receiving up to S$600 extra. The payouts follow upgraded GDP growth forecasts and National Wages Council guidelines.

Civil servants in Singapore will receive a 1.55-month year-end bonus, with junior-grade officers getting an additional one-time payment of up to S$600. All civil servants will also receive a one-month Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance, commonly known as the 13th-month bonus.

The Public Service Division announced the payouts on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The PSD said in its media release that the payouts followed close consultation with public sector unions. Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional one-time payment of S$300. Those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, as well as employees in the Operations Support Scheme, will receive a higher one-time payment of S$600.

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Singapore GDP Forecast and Wage Guidelines

The year-end payment takes into account Singapore's updated Gross Domestic Product forecast and the National Wages Council's guidelines for 2026/2027. The guidelines encourage adopting a positive approach to wage increases amid stronger-than-expected economic performance. The Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry has upgraded Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to around 6.0 per cent. The assessment reflects better-than-expected economic performance in the first three quarters of the year.

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It also reflects expectations that the global boom in artificial intelligence-related investment will continue for the rest of the year. This is expected to benefit sectors such as manufacturing and wholesale trade in Singapore.

Labour Market Conditions and Bonus Approach

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Manpower's Labour Market Advance Release for the third quarter of 2026 showed that the labour market continued to expand, with stronger employment growth. However, unemployment rates and retrenchments have edged up slightly. The Government said it would continue adopting a progressive approach to the year-end bonus. This is in line with the NWC's recommendations to uplift the wages of lower-wage workers.

The PSD added that the Government appreciates civil servants for their dedication and valuable contributions throughout the year. The announcement covers all civil servants, with the government continuing its progressive approach to year-end bonuses. Junior-grade officers receive the largest one-time payments, with up to S$600 going to those in the lowest grades. Civil servants in the MX13(I) and MX14 grades receive S$300, while those in MX15 and MX16 grades, along with Operations Support Scheme employees, receive S$600.

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All civil servants also receive the 13th-month bonus. The Public Service Division said the payouts followed close consultation with public sector unions. The Government appreciates civil servants for their dedication and valuable contributions throughout the year.