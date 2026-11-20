Minister Grace Fu outlines Singapore's adjusted climate strategy at COP31, citing slowed global momentum and energy constraints as key factors in limiting renewable energy commitments.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu addressed the media on November 20 in Antalya, Turkey, highlighting the significant impact of stalled global climate action on Singapore's own decarbonisation efforts. She emphasised that the Republic's ability to transition away from fossil fuels is heavily reliant on the progress made by other nations and the effectiveness of international cooperation.

Global Momentum Slows Decarbonisation Progress

Speaking at the conclusion of the United Nations climate conference known as COP31, Grace Fu explained that Singapore's environmental goals are inextricably linked to the actions of the broader international community. She stated that the country's capacity to move farther and faster in reducing emissions depends on whether countries can collectively translate high-level agreements into tangible, real-world action. The current summit occurs amidst rising geopolitical tensions, heightened concerns regarding energy security, and increasing costs of living, which have collectively slowed the pace of global climate initiatives.

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Fu noted that Singapore is highly dependent on international partnerships to cut its emissions, particularly within the energy sector. The country is actively trying to reduce emissions from this critical area while simultaneously pushing for the development of a regional power grid. This grid would enable the Republic to import green electricity from neighbouring nations, serving as a vital component of its strategy to lower its carbon footprint in the absence of sufficient domestic renewable resources.

Singapore Excludes Green Energy From 35 By 35 Goal

The core of the debate at COP31 involved the electrification target mooted by the Turkish presidency, which aims to increase the share of electricity in global energy demand from the current twenty percent to thirty-five percent by 2035. This goal, often referred to as the 35 by 35 target, is designed to cut carbon emissions by replacing fossil fuel processes with electricity generated from low-carbon sources. For instance, switching from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles can significantly reduce petroleum consumption.

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However, Grace Fu clarified that Singapore will not commit to meeting this electrification target using green energy sources. She explained that the Republic does not have sufficient control over the availability of clean energy within its immediate reach to make such a binding promise. Singapore is prepared to support the general 35 by 35 electrification goal, but Fu stressed that the government does not intend to make commitments that it does not have a fair chance of fulfilling given current global realities.

Energy Mix Constraints and Infrastructure Challenges

Current data illustrates the difficulty in achieving rapid renewable energy adoption. Approximately ninety-five percent of Singapore's electricity is generated by natural gas, which remains a fossil fuel. In the first half of 2026, only around four percent of electricity used was generated by solar power. While the country is working towards phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles and investing in electric charging infrastructure, the domestic energy mix remains heavily reliant on carbon-intensive sources.

Singapore has outlined plans to tap more green electricity through energy imports, with a specific goal to import thirty percent of its needs from low-carbon sources by 2035. However, Fu acknowledged that setbacks exist, including the need to develop grid infrastructure which requires large amounts of capital. Additionally, there are challenges in getting countries to agree on suitable prices for these energy transfers. An Indonesian official had hinted in November that Jakarta may block renewable electricity exports to Singapore, further complicating regional energy integration efforts.

Bilateral Climate Deals and SPIRE Asia Initiative

When global negotiations become difficult, Grace Fu stated that Singapore will work with like-minded countries to advance its goals at the bilateral and polylateral levels. A primary example of this strategy is Singapore's recent carbon trading pact with Zambia. This agreement paves the way for the Singapore Government and carbon tax-liable firms to buy eligible carbon credits from Zambia. Buyers can use these credits to offset a fraction of their planet-warming emissions, while the revenue generated from carbon credits will fund developing climate-friendly projects in the host country.

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Fu described this bilateral approach as a model for how like-minded nations can collaborate on topics of common interest. COP31 has been billed as an implementation COP, urging countries to present concrete plans to cut emissions rather than simply setting new targets. Singapore showcased several such initiatives during the two-week summit, including the Scaling Projects and Investments for Resilience in Asia Programme, or SPIRE Asia.

Launched on November 10, SPIRE Asia is Singapore's first project that taps blended finance for adaptation measures. This approach starts with capital from public or philanthropic sources to draw in the involvement of the private sector, which holds most of the world's wealth. Observers at COP31 also noted that the booming artificial intelligence sector could increase reliance on fossil fuels and strain existing power grids, highlighting the urgent need for resilient and sustainable energy solutions in the region.