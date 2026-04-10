Singapore Commuters Complain About Worsening Bus Etiquette and Other Issues

Singaporean commuters are voicing concerns about declining bus etiquette, including passengers not moving to the back of the bus, lack of courtesy, and hygiene issues. The post triggered many to share their own experiences. Other issues include the price of cai fan in CBD, a groom-to-be's job search, and other news.

A Singapore an commuter took to social media to voice concerns about the perceived decline in bus etiquette within the city-state. The individual, posting on a local forum, detailed observations over several months, highlighting what they considered to be subpar behavior on public buses. One of the most frequently mentioned issues was the lack of willingness among passengers to move towards the rear of the bus as it fills up.

This, the commuter pointed out, often resulted in some individuals being unable to board the bus altogether, forcing them to wait for the subsequent one. The commuter's post triggered a wave of responses, with many other Singaporeans chiming in and sharing their similar experiences with this issue. The original poster also expressed disappointment regarding the absence of basic courtesy, specifically concerning seating arrangements. They noted that passengers seated next to the aisle often made no effort to move, necessitating those seated by the window to awkwardly squeeze past when exiting. This can cause discomfort and potential injury for passengers on buses. The commuter recounted an instance at a bus stop, where they were running to catch a bus but found no assistance from others waiting. The commuter was actively trying to flag down a bus but other people were watching and not attempting to help. The lack of consideration and the missed opportunity to help was disheartening for the commuter. Despite the commuter's observations of these issues, they also highlighted their belief that Singaporeans are generally kind and helpful. The question posed was, why do these incidents keep happening and has bus etiquette truly deteriorated. The online discussion further underscored these concerns, with numerous commenters corroborating the observations and sharing their own experiences of declining bus etiquette. This phenomenon of bus etiquette in decline appears to be wide spread. \Another aspect of the discussion that gained prominence involved the behavior of people who cough and sneeze without covering their mouths or noses. This was viewed as inconsiderate towards other passengers. One commenter even admitted to taking matters into their own hands, and actively asking people to move to the back of the bus. This action, although initially met with surprise, resulted in more people being able to board the bus. The issue of blocking the lower deck of the bus when the upper deck is underutilized was also brought up. This creates an obstruction, preventing people from boarding the bus at subsequent stops. One commenter even shared an incident where, in an effort to accommodate more passengers, they moved towards the back of the bus, only to find themselves blocked from exiting at their own stop. The irony of being hindered by those they had helped board the bus was not lost on the commenter, who also noted the negative reactions they received. The issue has become a common topic of discussion. The exchange of experiences highlights the growing frustration among commuters regarding various aspects of bus etiquette. \In related news, a Malaysian woman sparked an online discussion after expressing shock at the price of a simple cai fan meal in the Central Business District. She was charged S$8.50 for a plate of cai fan with two vegetables and one meat. Moreover, a groom-to-be is facing anxiety because he has not been able to secure employment despite applying to hundreds of jobs. Also, the High Court heard that the father of the Ulu Tiram police station attacker once claimed that “the blood of police, government institutions and soldiers is permissible to kill.” In a different news, a foreign nurse-to-be questioned the reality of life in Singapore. The multiple topics of discussion and the variety of opinions reveal a larger issue. The discussions are happening in an online setting





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