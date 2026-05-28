Singapore Companies Shift Manufacturing to Johor as Regional Supply Chains Realign

Singapore firms like Gardenia, Yeo's and APB Singapore are moving production to Malaysia's Johor, driven by cost savings and special tax incentives. While boosting investment in Johor, this trend may intensify competition for labor and industrial land. Analysts see it as a strategic restructuring, not a vote of no confidence in Singapore.

Singapore companies such as Gardenia, Yeo's, and Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore are increasingly relocating their manufacturing operations to Malaysia, particularly to Johor, in a trend that analysts say is accelerating due to rising costs and trade incentives.

This migration is not only reshaping the regional supply chain but also driving investment in Johor, though it may intensify competition for labor, industrial land, and other limited resources. Gardenia, a well-known bakery brand owned by Singapore-listed QAF Group, recently announced it is moving production from its Tuas facility in Singapore to Malaysia.

While the company has not disclosed the exact new site, its primary Malaysian plant in Senai, Johor, is already operating at high capacity, producing 8,000 loaves and 20,000 tortilla wraps per hour. Employees at the Senai plant have yet to learn if additional workers will be hired or transferred from Singapore, but operations continue as usual.

Industry observers note that this shift makes financial sense given the changing economics of manufacturing in Southeast Asia, where proximity to the market and lower costs are key. Bread is perishable and delivered daily, so producing in Johor allows Gardenia to manufacture at lower cost while still trucking products fresh into Singapore. This trend is part of a broader regional supply chain realignment.

Singapore-headquartered firms are moving manufacturing-heavy operations to lower-cost neighbors like Malaysia to reduce expenses, especially with incentives tied to the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). Even though the JS-SEZ blueprint is not yet finalized, some companies are already relocating and benefiting from promised tax breaks.

These include a special corporate tax rate of 5 percent for up to 15 years, compared to Malaysia's standard 24 percent, and investment tax allowances of up to 100 percent on qualifying capital expenditure for five years. According to Lennon Tan, president of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation, this is not a vote of no confidence in Singapore but rather a strategic restructuring by F&B players.

They keep their headquarters, brand management, innovation, distribution, and supply chain orchestration in Singapore while moving production to Malaysia. Gardenia, for instance, will continue to use Singapore as its cross-border logistics hub and smaller-scale manufacturing center, with its Tuas site redeveloped for logistics and innovation. Yeo's and APB Singapore are following similar models.

However, the influx of companies poses challenges. Johor is already experiencing tight labor markets and rising industrial land prices, especially in its booming data center sector. Experts warn that competition for resources could escalate if more firms relocate. The Singapore-Malaysia trade relationship benefits from this synergy, with Johor emerging as a manufacturing hub while Singapore maintains its role as a central hub for brand management, quality control, and distribution.

The regional supply chain realignment is likely to continue as global pressures mount, including disruptions from the Middle East crisis and higher shipping costs. This analysis highlights the complex dynamics of cross-border business expansion, where economic opportunities come with potential resource strains. For now, companies are capitalizing on cost advantages and incentives, but long-term success will depend on managing these competitive pressures and ensuring sustainable growth in Johor's industrial sector





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