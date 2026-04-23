Singapore Core Inflation Rises for Second Month to 1.7% in March

Singapore’s core inflation increased to 1.7 per cent year-on-year in March, driven by higher retail and services inflation, according to MAS and MTI.

Singapore experienced a continued rise in core inflation during March, reaching 1.7 percent year-on-year, according to a joint statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ( MAS ) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry ( MTI ).

This marks the second consecutive month of increasing core inflation, signaling a broadening of inflationary pressures within the economy. The primary drivers behind this uptick are increases in both retail prices and the cost of various goods and services. Specifically, the data reveals a notable acceleration in inflation related to retail and other goods, moving from 0.6 percent in February to 1.8 percent in March.

This increase was particularly influenced by higher prices for alcohol and tobacco products, alongside more expensive clothing and footwear. Services inflation also contributed to the overall increase, rising from 2.0 percent to 2.1 percent, largely due to increased costs associated with point-to-point transport and telecommunication services. The MAS and MTI closely monitor these trends to assess the overall health of the Singaporean economy and to inform future monetary policy decisions.

Understanding the nuances of these inflationary pressures is crucial for businesses and consumers alike, as it impacts purchasing power and economic planning. The sustained increase in core inflation suggests that underlying price pressures are becoming more entrenched, requiring careful attention from policymakers. The overall inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index-All Items, also saw an increase, climbing to 1.8 percent in March from 1.2 percent in February.

This broader measure of inflation incorporates private transport costs, which experienced a significant surge. Private transport inflation jumped from 2.4 percent in February to 6.6 percent in March, primarily driven by rising petrol prices. This highlights the sensitivity of Singapore’s inflation rate to global energy market fluctuations. On a month-on-month basis, core prices, excluding accommodation and private transport, increased by 0.1 percent in March, indicating a steady, albeit moderate, increase in the cost of everyday goods and services.

Overall inflation, excluding non-consumption expenditures like housing, stocks, and income taxes, rose by 0.5 percent in March. The interplay between core and overall inflation provides a comprehensive picture of the inflationary landscape. While some factors, such as electricity and gas prices, remained stable – declining at the same rate as in February – the increases in other areas were sufficient to push both core and overall inflation higher.

The stability in electricity and gas prices offered a partial offset to the broader inflationary pressures, demonstrating the importance of diversified energy sources and efficient energy management. The MAS and MTI will continue to analyze these trends to provide accurate assessments of the economic situation. Despite the increases in several key inflation indicators, certain areas showed relative stability. Electricity and gas prices maintained the same rate of decline as observed in February, a positive sign for household budgets.

Food inflation remained broadly unchanged, with non-cooked food prices holding steady and food services inflation experiencing only a slight moderation in March. This suggests that the food supply chain has been relatively resilient, mitigating some of the inflationary pressures seen in other sectors.

However, the overall trend remains upward, and the MAS and MTI emphasize the need for continued vigilance. The data released on Thursday underscores the complex nature of inflation in Singapore, influenced by both domestic and global factors. The authorities are committed to maintaining price stability and ensuring sustainable economic growth. The ongoing monitoring of inflation trends will be critical in guiding policy responses and mitigating the impact on consumers and businesses.

The increase in core inflation, coupled with the rise in overall inflation, necessitates a proactive approach to managing economic risks and fostering a stable economic environment. The MAS and MTI will continue to collaborate closely to address these challenges and ensure the long-term economic well-being of Singapore





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