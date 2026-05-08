Singapore Court Adjourns Sentencing for Three Convicted in S$15.8 Million Bugis Cube Fraud Scheme

A Singapore court has adjourned sentencing for Ong Siew Kwee and two associates convicted of fraudulently transferring S$15.8 million from a joint venture linked to the Bugis Cube development. The trio was found guilty of creating false documents and giving false evidence to justify the misappropriation of funds. The case involves a fabricated lease agreement and highlights the complexities of corporate fraud.

Sentencing has been adjourned for Ong Siew Kwee and two associates, Ho Yew Kong and Chua Wei Tat, who were convicted in a high-profile case involving the Bugis Cube development in Singapore .

The trio was found guilty of orchestrating a scheme that led to the fraudulent transfer of S$15.8 million from a joint venture linked to the Bugis Cube project. Ong Siew Kwee, 55, also known as Andy, was convicted on one count each of abetting forgery, criminal breach of trust, and giving false evidence in court proceedings.

Ho Yew Kong, a former director of the joint venture Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings (GREIH), and Chua Wei Tat, an asset manager employed by Ong’s management company, were each found guilty of one count of giving false evidence in High Court proceedings related to the dispute. The prosecution argued that the three men, along with another associate, Ong Han Boon, conspired to manufacture a false legal reality to illegally extract money from GREIH.

They created a paper trail of falsified and backdated documents to make it appear as though GREIH had prematurely terminated a lease agreement with ERC Institute, a professional training and consultancy firm. Ong then misappropriated S$15.8 million from GREIH, claiming it was compensation owed to ERC Institute. When Sakae Holdings, a minority shareholder in GREIH, initiated legal action, the accused men colluded by providing mutually corroborating false evidence about the origins of the lease.

District Judge Jill Tan, delivering the verdict, stated that she was satisfied the charges against all three men had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The case revolves around a lease agreement allegedly dated March 1, 2012, between GREIH and ERC Institute, which purportedly granted ERC Institute tenancy over several floors of the Bugis Cube development. The prosecution alleged that Ong instigated Ong Han Boon to create and backdate the document around June 20, 2012.

The lease went through multiple drafts, with key versions only created months later. Ong Han Boon, who has since pleaded guilty and was jailed, testified against the accused, confirming that the false lease was used to support a claim that GREIH owed compensation after supposedly terminating the agreement. Judge Tan found the document to be false and accepted Ong Han Boon's evidence, which was consistent with documentary evidence and broadly logical.

In September 2012, Ong caused GREIH to transfer S$15.8 million to related entities—S$14.3 million to ERC International and S$1.5 million to ERC Unicampus. The court determined these payments were unjustifiable and that the misappropriation had caused wrongful loss to GREIH. All three men were also found to have given false evidence in affidavits filed in the related High Court civil suit, where they claimed the lease had been signed in March 2012.

The case has been adjourned for mitigation and sentencing on July 30. All three defendants have pending charges that both sides will discuss how to deal with. The punishment for intentionally giving false evidence during a judicial proceeding is up to seven years in jail and a fine. If found guilty of abetting the forgery of a valuable security, Ong could face up to 15 years in jail and a fine.

The case highlights the complexities of corporate fraud and the lengths to which individuals may go to manipulate financial transactions and legal documents for personal gain





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