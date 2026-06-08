Singapore Court Convicts Woman in Sham Employment Pass Scheme Aided by PowerPoint Investment Proposal

A Singaporean woman was convicted for orchestrating a scheme where foreigners paid large sums for sham jobs to obtain employment passes and permanent residency, using fake investment proposals and false declarations.

Singapore authorities have uncovered a complex immigration investment scheme that enabled foreign nationals to secure employment pass es and ultimately permanent residency through sham job arrangements.

At the center of the case is Wang Jue, a 43-year-old Singaporean citizen who was convicted on one count of conspiring to make a false statement in an employment pass declaration form. According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) prosecutors, Wang designed an investment proposal, facilitated connections between investors and local companies, and collected substantial fees for orchestrating fraudulent arrangements.

The scheme involved a Chinese national, Zhang Qingqiao, who transferred S$360,000 to a Singapore company under the promise that the investment would lead to an employment pass and later permanent residency. The money was funneled through invoices labeling parts of the sum as investment consultancy fees and dividend investment funds, while the company paid Zhang a fixed monthly amount disguised as salary despite no actual work being performed.

Zhang testified that Wang presented a PowerPoint deck titled 'Singapore Equity Investment Immigration Proposal' outlining the steps to obtain PR, including the investment amount, fixed monthly returns, and the employment pass grant. He believed the employment pass was a necessary step toward immigration and trusted Wang to handle all applications and company liaisons.

Wang's defense argued she merely acted as a middleman assisting high-net-worth individuals with investments and company incorporation, denying any link between the investment and the false employment declaration. However, the district judge noted the investment agreement was a sham with no real returns, and the only tangible benefit to Zhang was the employment pass, confirming the fraudulent nature of the arrangement.

The case highlights Singapore's strict enforcement against misuse of employment pass systems for immigration gains and underscores that genuine business investments must meet substantive economic criteria, not serve as fronts for residency





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Singapore Immigration Scheme Employment Pass Permanent Residency Sham Job Investment Fraud Ministry Of Manpower Wang Jue Zhang Qingqiao MW Dynamics

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