Singapore court hands four‑month jail term to employer for assaulting domestic helper

A Singapore judge sentenced a 55‑year‑old woman to four months in prison and ordered five thousand dollars in compensation after she was convicted of multiple assaults on her migrant domestic worker.

A Singapore court sentenced a 55‑year‑old woman to four months in jail after she was found guilty of assaulting her domestic helper. The case, heard on 3 June, also resulted in a order for the employer to pay a total of five thousand Singapore dollars in compensation.

The woman, identified as Hasnah Hashim, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing hurt and the judge considered three additional charges when determining the sentence. The incidents that formed the basis of the conviction unfolded over the course of August 2024. On the morning of 23 August the helper accompanied her employer to a local market. Upon returning home the helper pressed the lift button as the door was closing, an action that prompted an angry outburst from Hasnah.

The employer seized the woman's headscarf - a garment worn for religious reasons - and yanked it forcefully, causing the helper pain and humiliation. The deputy public prosecutor, Timotheus Koh, described the episode as a clear violation of the worker's dignity and a breach of the trust inherent in the employer‑employee relationship. The same day the helper reported the incident to police.

A subsequent medical examination revealed a bruise on her lip, which was traced back to a slap delivered by Hasnah three days earlier after the worker made an error with food preparation. Further abuse was documented from the same month, including a blow to the forehead with a mobile phone, a pinch to the thigh and the twisting of both ears.

The prosecutor argued that the cumulative effect of the assaults warranted a stringent penalty and a compensation award of eight thousand five hundred dollars, broken down into one thousand for pain and suffering and the remainder for lost earnings. The defendant's counsel sought a reduced custodial term of three months, citing the employer's financial contribution of fourteen thousand six hundred dollars toward the worker's food and accommodation during the period of unemployment.

Judge Ong Hian Sun ultimately ordered a compensation package of one thousand dollars for suffering and four thousand dollars for loss of salary, totalling five thousand dollars. The sentencing reflects Singapore's strict approach to offences against migrant domestic workers, where the law imposes mandatory enhanced penalties that can reach one and a half times the standard maximum sentence for abuse by employers or household members.

The case has drawn attention to the broader challenges facing both workers and employers in the domestic labour market. Advocates argue that stronger enforcement and education are needed to prevent abuse, while some employers express frustration over the difficulty of finding reliable helpers. The outcome underscores the government's commitment to protecting vulnerable workers and serves as a warning to employers who might consider mistreatment as a permissible practice.

The court's decision also highlights the importance of swift reporting and medical documentation in securing justice for victims of domestic abuse. The helper, whose name has been withheld to protect her privacy, remains unemployed as she navigates the legal process, illustrating the economic impact that such cases can have on migrant workers who depend on continuous employment for their livelihood





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