Singapore Court Orders Forfeiture of Malaysian Car Used in Illegal Cross-Border Taxi Operation

A Malaysian car owner has been ordered to forfeit his vehicle to Singaporean authorities after using it for an unlicensed cross-border taxi service. The driver was fined and banned from driving, but the mandatory forfeiture under the Road Traffic Act stands despite his claims of financial hardship from a nine-year loan. The case highlights ongoing enforcement against illegal transport and aligns with recent regulatory changes for legal cross-border taxis.

A Malaysian national has lost his car to the state after it was used for an illegal cross-border taxi trip from Singapore to Malaysia. The vehicle's owner, 31-year-old Tkhisenwara Rau Athi Naidu, who resides in Johor Bahru, was found guilty of operating a Malaysia-registered car as a public service vehicle without the required licence or valid third-party insurance covering commercial use.

The incident occurred on September 30, 2025, when his car was intercepted at Woodlands Checkpoint with a passenger who had been picked up in Clementi, Singapore, for a fee of S$70. While the car was insured, the policy explicitly did not cover usage for hire or reward. The owner pleaded guilty and was separately fined S$1,800 and banned from driving for 12 months.

The prosecution sought forfeiture of the vehicle under the mandatory provisions of Singapore's Road Traffic Act for vehicles used in such illegal cross-border transport services. The owner contested the forfeiture, arguing severe financial hardship. He stated he had borrowed approximately RM110,000 (S$35,365) to finance the car and had been servicing the loan for nine years, describing the burden as heavy.

However, a representative for the finance company did not oppose the forfeiture order, acknowledging its mandatory nature. District Judge Shawn Ho ruled that the owner's personal financial liabilities could not override the clear statutory mandate for forfeiture. The judgment, released on May 26, highlighted that between July 2025 and February 27, 2026, authorities had checked over 3,200 vehicles and impounded 185 for similar violations. This case underscores the strict enforcement of regulations governing cross-border transport.

It also coincides with newly implemented, more flexible rules for legal cross-border taxis between Singapore and Malaysia, which started earlier in May, permitting more drop-off and pick-up points. These changes aim to formalize and facilitate legitimate taxi services across the border, contrasting sharply with the penalties for unlicensed operators. The forfeiture serves as a deterrent against the misuse of private vehicles for commercial cross-border ferrying without proper authorization and insurance. The owner intends to appeal the forfeiture order





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Forfeiture Illegal Taxi Cross-Border Singapore Malaysia Woodlands Checkpoint Road Traffic Act Car Loan Unlicensed Transport Insurance Violation

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