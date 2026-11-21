Social media agency co-founder Sharlyn Seet shares lessons from six part-time jobs at age 18. She explains how frontline work shaped her entrepreneurship.

Singapore content creator and social media agency co-founder Sharlyn Seet recently shared a detailed account of her early work experiences on Instagram. The 25-year-old recalled holding six different part-time positions when she was 18, highlighting the profound impact these roles had on her personal growth and future career. Seet described how these jobs taught her essential life skills, from navigating diverse social interactions to developing resilience in the face of rejection.

Learning Communication Through Frontline Roles

Sharlyn Seet recounted specific memories from her time as a waitress, where she learned to check for tips under bills and memorize lo hei phrases for banquet events. She also worked as a promoter, where she mastered the art of packaging herself well to attract potential clients. These roles required her to interact with people from various backgrounds, forcing her to adapt her communication style rapidly to bridge cultural and linguistic gaps.

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Code-Switching and Linguistic Adaptation

One of the most significant lessons Seet learned involved language and social dynamics. At 18, she spoke very proper English, which initially set her apart from her colleagues. While working at the now-closed Bake Cheese Tart, she noticed that her coworkers switched to proper English specifically for her. This made her feel left out, prompting her to incorporate more Singlish, Hokkien, and slang into her vocabulary. She now actively code-switches depending on who she is speaking to, a skill she attributes directly to these early service industry experiences.

Entrepreneurial Risks and Business Lessons

Beyond part-time employment, Sharlyn Seet attempted to start a drop shipping business during this period. She explained that she was eager to make her own money and understand different occupations, such as cashiers or McDonald's workers, which she perceived as fun from a child's perspective. However, this venture ended in a loss because she could not personally verify the quality of products sold. This failure taught her the critical importance of taking pride in the products or services she promotes, a principle she now upholds in her current business.

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Building a Service-Based Business in Singapore

These early setbacks and successes directly influenced Seet's decision to start her current social media agency in 2024 with an initial capital of $1,000. She highlighted that starting a service-based business requires less upfront capital than product-based models. The lessons learned from handling difficult customers and earning low hourly wages have given her a deeper appreciation for the hard work involved in frontline jobs. She notes that experiencing these roles changed her perspective on earning money and the value of honest labor.

Advice for Youth and Future Career Paths

Sharlyn Seet advises young people to try at least one part-time job, particularly in customer-facing roles, to gain a realistic understanding of the workforce. She cautions against sacrificing studies, sleep, or health for work hours but emphasizes that even unrelated jobs offer valuable insights into human behavior. Her favorite memories from age 18 stem from these random jobs, which included embarrassing mistakes but also significant learning opportunities. She believes these experiences make individuals less afraid to try new things and more resilient in their future endeavors.