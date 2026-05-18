Singapore Cricket Club's Main Lounge Renovation

The Main Lounge at Singapore Cricket Club was revitalized by Rashi Tulshyan, a design graduate from Parsons School of Design, and Hassan's Carpets, a local carpet manufacturer. Tulshyan aimed to preserve the heritage character of the room while incorporating contemporary polish, providing an inclusive space for members of all ages. The overhauled coffee tables and backlit bar panels featured hand-polished crystal quartz, and a custom wall-to-wall carpet from Hassan's Carpets was also installed.

The Singapore Cricket Club recently underwent a major renovation of its Main Lounge. The revamped space kept the heritage character and rich textures while incorporating contemporary polish to provide a more polished, modern feel.

The remodeling took only 10 days but the planning involved a year of teamwork between the club's committee, Rashi Tulshyan, a design graduate from Parsons School of Design, and Hassan's Carpets, a local carpet manufacturer. Rashi Tulshyan challenged the existing dated interiors and repurposed the space while working within a limited color palette. A custom-built buffet cabinet with a green cladding became the centerpiece of the room, tying together the space





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Singapore Cricket Club Main Lounge Renovation Rashi Tulshyan Parsons School Of Design Green Accents

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