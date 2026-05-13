Singapore Customs Seizes 3,500 Cartons of Contraband Cigarettes, Arrests Six Bangladeshi Nationals

One of the largest seizures of duty-unpaid cigarettes in recent history, totaling 3,500 cartons, was made by Singapore Customs during a joint operation with other agencies. The contraband was cleverly disguised as dog food to avoid detection in the public utilities room of a multi-storey car park and a van in Choa Chu Kang. Six Bangladeshi nationals, suspected of involvement in drug smuggling as well, were arrested by police.

Not a paw-fect plan: 3,500 cartons of contraband cigarettes found disguised as dog food , 6 men arrested A total of 3,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized from the public utilities room of a multi-storey car park and a van.

Six Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by Singapore Customs officers following an enforcement operation in Choa Chu Kang on April 30. Officers also seized 3,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, about 17g of drugs including Ice and cannabis, and a locally registered van. The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about $453,965, said Singapore Customs in a media release on Wednesday (May 13).

Acting on a tip-off, officers had conducted checks on the public utilities room of a multi-storey car park in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1. They found 2,700 cartons of contraband cigarettes hidden within and among packages labelled as dog food, along with drugs and drug utensils. A vehicle key found on one of the men led officers to a van parked nearby. Inside, officers found 800 more cartons of contraband cigarettes.

Customs investigations are ongoing for all six men, while their suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau. Under the Customs Act and the GST Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences. Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Members of public can report on smuggling activities or duty or GST evasion to Singapore Customs at [insert email or phone number here





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