Singapore Debates Beverage Container Return Scheme Amid Recycling Challenges

Singapore fully implemented its Beverage Container Return Scheme on Oct 1 to tackle low domestic recycling rates, but complaints persist as 2026 stats show record trash disposal.

Singapore fully implemented its Beverage Container Return Scheme ( BCRS) on Oct 1 to address low domestic recycling rates, but the initiative has been plagued with complaints.

The scheme, run by the National Environment Agency, aims to ensure plastic bottles and cans are segregated for recycling. Blue recycling bins filled with non-recyclable trash have become a common sight around Singapore. This contamination has resulted in poor domestic recycling rates, as food and liquid waste thrown into the commingled bins taints other recyclables.

Also read AI Reshapes Entry-Level Jobs in Singapore as Employers Prioritise Judgment Over Routine Tasks

Beverage Container Return Scheme Debate

In a podcast episode, host Audrey Tan chats with Ang Qing and Shabana Begum, environment correspondents at ST, on whether criticisms of the BCRS are warranted. They also discuss whether Singapore should continue pushing ahead with the scheme. The episode highlights why a 10-cent incentive is needed at this stage and why Singapore needs the scheme now. It also examines why the blue bin scheme is not sustainable given poorer habits in Singapore.

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The discussion questions whether 10 cents is enough of an incentive for Singaporeans and why the BCRS is worth persevering with. Observations of current and various recycling operations in Singapore are shared. Shabana describes not ideal conditions, including seeing discarded syringes among recyclables. She also shares her experience at a BCRS sorting facility, calling it completely different.

Qing notes that when the public sorts things properly upstream, it makes things easier down the line. The episode covers challenges and little-known behind-the-scenes additional costs that small and medium-sized enterprise retailers face. It also asks whether more drinks, such as glass bottles, should be worked into the BCRS scheme. Media reports about side hustles using the BCRS scheme are discussed as controversial.

Recycling Costs and SME Challenges

Meanwhile, 2026 stats show Singapore disposed a record amount of trash, underscoring the urgency of improving recycling. The BCRS scheme in a nutshell and observations on the ground are covered at the 2:31 mark. The 10-cent incentive is discussed at 6:00, and why Singapore needs this scheme now is covered at 7:55. Why the blue bin scheme is not sustainable is examined at 9:11.

Whether 10 cents is enough of an incentive is explored at 11:05 and again at 23:25. Observations of recycling operations are at 13:00, with syringes among recyclables noted at 13:56. Shabana's BCRS sorting facility experience is at 15:35, and Qing's quote on upstream sorting is at 17:25. SME retailer costs are covered at 18:25.

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Trash Statistics and Future Incentives

Whether glass bottles should be included is at 25:35, and side hustles are discussed at 26:15. The 2026 trash stats are at 29:55.