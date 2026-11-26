Viral post highlights controversy over HDB bomb shelters used as bedrooms for migrant workers, sparking public debate and official responses.

A viral social media post regarding Singapore domestic helpers' living conditions has ignited a fierce national debate on the housing standards for migrant workers. The controversy centers on advertisements for customised loft beds and storage units designed specifically for HDB bomb shelters. These units are being marketed as practical sleeping quarters for live-in domestic workers, raising ethical and regulatory questions.

Viral Post Sparks Public Outrage

On Wednesday, November 25, the X user enfpderys shared screenshots of products advertised by the local business nanasmith_sg. The post, captioned "this isnt normal", garnered over 645,000 views by Thursday evening. The user questioned the societal norm of converting compact household shelters into sleeping spaces for employees.

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The Instagram account nanasmith_sg features customised beds and storage solutions for compact spaces. These designs include options for domestic helper rooms, children's areas, and utility spaces. The accompanying comments on the X post described these environments as small, inhumane, and cramped conditions.

Business Clarifies Product Intent

Nana Smith responded to AsiaOne queries by stating it provides customised space-saving bed and storage solutions for Singapore homes. The business emphasises that designs are tailored to individual room dimensions and homeowner requirements. Enquiries cover various spaces, including those for elderly family members and studies.

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Loft and bunk-bed solutions start at around $350, with prices varying by design, height, and installation factors. Nana Smith clarified it only supplies furniture and does not design entire rooms. The company considers comfort, safety, and privacy when developing solutions within space limitations.

Conflicting Views on Worker Treatment

Public reaction was mixed, with many users expressing shame over the marketing practices. One commenter noted they initially assumed the space was for students with limited funds, not live-in workers. Others argued that households unable to provide sufficient space should hire workers who do not reside on-site.

Conversely, some shared anecdotes of helpers sharing bedrooms with families due to shelter usage for storage. Critics called the practice inhumane and described such employers as despicable. Many argued that domestic workers, who live and work with employers, should be treated as family members with private rooms.

Regulatory Guidelines and Standards

The Ministry of Manpower states employers should provide separate rooms for migrant domestic workers where possible. If not possible, accommodation must have adequate space, privacy, ventilation, and basic sleeping amenities. A safe sleeping environment is mandatory under these guidelines.

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HDB renovation guidelines prohibit tampering with structural components of household shelters. Reinforced walls, floor slabs, ceilings, and steel doors must remain intact. Fixtures that cannot be easily removed during an emergency are also forbidden in shelters.

Government Clarification on Usage

On September 8, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming addressed this issue in Parliament. He clarified there is no ban on using household shelters for long-term human occupancy. However, shelters must remain usable during emergencies.

Permanent fixtures that obstruct emergency access are strictly prohibited. The government maintains that while flexible space usage is allowed, safety and habitability standards must be upheld. The debate continues as public opinion pushes for clearer norms on employer responsibilities.