Singapore Defence Minister Advocates Flexible Partnerships and Reassurance at Shangri-La Dialogue

At the 23rd IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, Singapore's Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing emphasized the need for like-minded countries to form flexible partnerships, or 'coalitions of the able and willing,' to address rapidly evolving security domains. He highlighted the importance of dialogue in preventing misunderstandings and miscalculations, and noted successes such as the launch of the GUIDE framework for underwater infrastructure protection. Chan also addressed Chinese participation levels, US defence spending expectations, and ASEAN's need to remain vigilant.

At the 23rd IISS Shangri-La Dialogue , Singapore's Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing called for like-minded countries to develop flexible partnerships , forming what he described as 'coalitions of the able and willing,' to address rapidly evolving security domains.

Speaking during a plenary session on May 31, 2026, Chan emphasized that as conflicts increasingly involve multiple dimensions of power-from economic leverage to narrative contestation-responses must adapt accordingly. He proposed three guiding principles: adaptability in partnerships, clarity in political intent, and sustained reassurance among nations. The annual forum, Asia's premier defence summit, serves as a critical platform for countries to check blind spots, manage bilateral issues discreetly, and learn from each other's approaches, Chan noted.

He underscored that success often appears invisible when potential flashpoints are defused through behind-closed-doors conversations. Reflecting on the recent Trump-Xi summit, Chan observed that the tone set at that meeting has positively influenced interactions at the Shangri-La Dialogue, with officials from both sides following the constructive approach, which bodes well for future relations despite unresolved issues. Chan highlighted a concrete achievement: the launch of the Guiding Principles for Underwater Infrastructure Defence Exchanges (GUIDE) framework, initiated by 17 countries including Singapore.

He credited sustained dialogue through bilateral and multilateral channels for bringing many additional nations on board within the past year. When asked about Chinese participation levels, Chan rejected the term 'low-level Chinese participation,' stating that he does not label participants as low or high level. He stressed that China's engagement is determined by its own considerations and varies annually, and that all contributions deserve respect.

On defence spending, Chan responded to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's call for allies to increase spending to 3.5% of GDP. He argued that while building capabilities is important, countries must invest effort in reassuring others of their intentions, especially as they become more powerful. He noted that different nations spend varying amounts and do so wisely according to their needs.

He also urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) never to become complacent, stressing the need to address both present and future challenges clearly. In his plenary address, Chan observed that today's conflicts reflect the interplay of multiple power dimensions, such as economic coercion and narrative wars, necessitating adaptive responses. He advocated for flexible partnerships-coalitions of the able and willing-that can form quickly around specific issues, citing the GUIDE initiative as an example.

He also emphasized the importance of political will and sustained diplomatic engagement. Chan reiterated that dialogue forums like Shangri-La reduce the risk of misunderstanding and miscalculation by allowing candid exchanges. He expressed optimism that the collaborative spirit evident at the dialogue would help navigate the fragmenting global landscape, but warned against complacency. The minister's remarks underscored Singapore's stance on pragmatic, inclusive security cooperation grounded in mutual reassurance and adaptability





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