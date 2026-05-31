Singapore Defence Minister Calls for Updated Norms and Flexible Partnerships to Address Complex Security Threats

At the Shangri-La Dialogue, Singapore's Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing advocated for modernising international norms, building adaptable partnerships, and strengthening domestic cohesion to counter multi-domain security challenges spanning economic, cyber, technological, and information realms, while emphasising the importance of international law and collective action.

Singapore's Defence Minister, Chan Chun Sing , has urged nations to modernise international norms, forge adaptable partnerships, and reinforce domestic unity as security challenges grow increasingly intricate.

Addressing the prestigious Shangri-La Dialogue, he highlighted that contemporary conflicts are no longer confined to traditional battlefields but now extensively permeate economic, cyber, technological, and information domains. This evolution, he argued, demands innovative strategies for cooperation and confidence-building among states. Minister Chan also underscored the critical role of adherence to international law and collaborative action in preserving regional and global stability, framing these as essential pillars for long-term security.

His remarks come amid rising geopolitical tensions and rapid technological advancements that are reshaping the security landscape. The minister stressed that domestic resilience, through social cohesion and robust national policies, forms the foundation upon which effective international engagement can be built. He called for a collective reevaluation of existing frameworks to ensure they remain relevant in addressing hybrid threats and multi-domain warfare.

The speech reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to multilateralism and its active role in fostering dialogue within the defence and strategic community. By advocating for flexible partnerships, he implicitly recognised the need for both traditional alliances and newer, issue-based coalitions to tackle transnational challenges. The emphasis on international law serves as a reminder of the rules-based order that has underpinned relative peace and prosperity for decades, now under pressure from various actors.

Overall, the minister's address presented a comprehensive vision for adapting security postures to a world where boundaries between war and peace, and between military and civilian spheres, are increasingly blurred





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Singapore Defence Chan Chun Sing Shangri-La Dialogue International Norms Security Threats Multi-Domain Warfare Cyber Security Technological Competition Information Domain Collective Action International Law Flexible Partnerships Domestic Cohesion

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