Singapore Deregulates Low-Risk Amusement Rides to Cut Costs by June 2027

Building and Construction Authority relaxes rules for kiddy trains and carousels by June 2027. National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat says changes save operators up to $20,000 upfront, though safety concerns persist among industry veterans.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat announced significant regulatory changes for Singapore's amusement ride industry, aiming to ease the burden on low-risk operators. The Building and Construction Authority will remove mandatory permit requirements for specific attractions, such as kiddy train rides, carousels, and flume rides, provided they meet strictly defined safety criteria. This policy shift is scheduled to take full effect by June 2027, following necessary legislative amendments.

Regulatory Framework and Cost Savings

The Building and Construction Authority previously granted exemptions to battery-powered go-kart rides in January, provided they operate under a speed limit of 6kmh and have safely covered mechanical parts. This initial move responded to operator appeals that existing rules were overly onerous and created high compliance costs. Minister Chee Hong Tat explained that current regulations were designed for larger, higher-risk attractions like roller coasters. Today's market features smaller-scale, low-risk rides common in shopping malls and family entertainment centres, which were previously subject to inappropriate high-risk requirements.

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Under the updated framework, operators of qualifying low-risk rides will no longer need to obtain operation and installation permits. Higher-risk rides will continue to face full regulatory checks and safeguards. The government estimates these changes will reduce upfront compliance costs by up to $20,000 per ride. Additionally, operators can expect recurring annual savings of approximately $2,000 per ride, making it easier for new businesses to enter the market.

Industry Perspectives and Safety Concerns

Established operators have responded with mixed emotions regarding the deregulation. Uncle Ringo, a travelling carnival operator established in 1984, welcomed the potential for lower compliance costs. Joyce Lee, the director of Uncle Ringo, noted that the company has about 10 regulated rides and only two deregulated rides. She stated that while savings will occur, they are not substantial for her business due to the small number of eligible attractions. However, Lee expressed concern about how other operators will ensure safety once reporting obligations are relaxed.

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Ms. Lee worried that operators of low-risk amusement rides may not be obligated to report injury incidents to the Building and Construction Authority after the rules change. She argued that failure to report such incidents could negatively affect the reputation of the entire industry. Despite these concerns, she acknowledged that the changes support enterprise growth. The government maintains that it will keep reviewing rules to balance business support with public safety standards.

Corporate Response and Future Implementation

Smiley World Singapore, which operates three Choo Choo train rides at Downtown East, Westgate, and Waterway Point, also supported the proposed changes. Chew Peck Seong, the technical manager of Smiley World Singapore, highlighted that the new rules will save the company compliance costs and manhours previously spent on permit applications. He emphasized that even though the company is technically exempt from reporting incidents to the Building and Construction Authority, it will maintain public liability insurance to ensure coverage for any accidents.

This regulatory update is part of broader government efforts to simplify rules and help businesses try new ideas. The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Pro-Enterprise Rules Review has engaged more than 200 business leaders and reviewed over 300 pieces of industry feedback in the past two years. The committee works across government agencies to simplify regulatory applications, speed up approvals, and review outdated requirements, ensuring that regulations keep pace with how businesses operate today.