Singapore diesel prices dip as four retailers cut rates for first time in two weeks

Four fuel firms - Smart Energy, Shell, Caltex and Sinopec - each lowered diesel prices by five cents on June 12, bringing the lowest diesel rate to $2.71 per litre and easing pressure on motorists.

Singapore's fuel market saw a modest decline on Thursday, June 12, as four major retailers cut their diesel rates for the first time in more than two weeks.

The adjustments, announced at staggered times throughout the day, provided a welcome relief for drivers and logistics operators who have been coping with a protracted period of high fuel costs. Smart Energy was the first to act, lowering its diesel price by five cents per litre at 11:00 a.m., moving the rate to $2.71. This move was quickly matched by Shell at 4:00 p.m., which also reduced its diesel price by five cents, settling at $4.32 per litre.

In the late evening, Caltex and Sinopec followed suit, each trimming their diesel charges by the same amount; Caltex's diesel fell to $4.32 per litre, while Sinopec's price slipped to $4.31 per litre. The coordinated reductions brought the prevailing diesel price spectrum down to a low of $2.71 at Smart Energy and a high of $4.37 at Esso, narrowing the gap between the most affordable and the most expensive offerings.

While diesel saw a uniform five‑cent cut across the four companies, the petrol segment remained largely unchanged. Caltex, Shell and Sinopec kept their retail gasoline rates steady, reflecting a cautious stance amid volatile global oil markets. Sinopec, however, nudged its premium fuel offerings, setting the price of 95‑octane petrol at $2.67 per litre and 98‑octane at $2.99 per litre.

The broader market for 95‑octane gasoline now ranges from $2.64 at Cnergy to $3.46 at the larger chains, including Caltex, Esso, Shell and Sinopec. These figures illustrate a persistent price disparity that continues to influence consumer choices, with budget‑conscious drivers gravitating toward lower‑priced outlets while those seeking higher performance fuels accept the premium.

Analysts attribute the recent price easing to a combination of factors, including a modest dip in crude oil futures, a temporary oversupply in regional refineries, and subdued demand in certain sectors following the easing of travel restrictions. Nevertheless, market observers warn that the respite may be short‑lived, as geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in global supply chains could quickly reverse the trend. Consumers are advised to monitor price announcements closely, as further adjustments are expected in the coming weeks.

The Singapore Energy Market Authority continues to track fuel price movements, ensuring transparency and protecting consumer interests amid an ever‑changing energy landscape





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