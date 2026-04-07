Singapore Diesel Prices Surge Amidst Middle East Conflict, Government to Step In

Diesel prices in Singapore have increased significantly, with major retailers raising prices to reflect global oil market conditions. The government is responding to the rising fuel costs and the ongoing Middle East conflict. Parliament will discuss the impact on the nation, while the government plans to enhance support measures for businesses and households.

Diesel prices in Singapore have seen a significant increase, with major players like Caltex , Esso , and Shell raising their posted prices to $4.68 per liter. This follows similar adjustments by other companies such as Sinopec and SPC, creating a price range from $4.42 (SPC) to $4.68 ( Caltex , Esso , and Shell ) as of April 7th. The price hike represents a 25-cent increase for Caltex , announced in a price board update at 9 am.

While diesel prices are up, petrol prices have remained unchanged across these major retailers. This fluctuation in diesel prices is occurring amidst escalating global oil prices, with the Brent benchmark surpassing US$110 at the time of publication, indicating the ongoing impact of geopolitical instability on the fuel market. These changes in fuel prices have prompted the Government to take action and address the potential consequences on consumers and businesses, indicating the government's concern with rising fuel costs. \The adjustments in fuel pricing are happening at a time when the impact of the Middle East situation is under close scrutiny. Parliament is scheduled to address the implications of the conflict, with three ministers—Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow—set to deliver statements on the matter. Furthermore, a substantial number of Members of Parliament (MPs) have submitted questions concerning the conflict's impact on various sectors, including businesses, consumers, and households. The concerns raised by the MPs highlight the multifaceted effects of rising fuel costs and the need for government intervention to alleviate the challenges faced by the population. The government's focus is on ensuring the nation's food and energy security, especially at a time of geopolitical instability. \In response to these developments, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has stated that the government will enhance existing measures to support both businesses and households. This commitment includes bringing forward some relief measures to provide immediate assistance. The Government acknowledges the challenges posed by rising energy costs and the uncertainties in the economic outlook, and it is actively working to mitigate the impact on the population and the business community. Details on specific actions will be looked into as the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee (HCMC) is set up. Overall, the government's response highlights its dedication to safeguarding economic stability and alleviating the financial strain on citizens and businesses in light of the rising fuel prices and global uncertainties





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Diesel Prices Singapore Fuel Prices Middle East Conflict Government Response Energy Security Oil Prices Caltex Esso Shell Parliament

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