Singapore expresses strong disappointment over the US proposal to impose up to 20% tariffs, defending its open economy as WTO-compliant and citing a longstanding bilateral trade surplus.

The Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry ( METI) has issued a strong rebuttal to the United States Trade Representative's (USTR) proposal to impose tariffs of up to 20% on Singapore and thirteen other trading partners. METI stated it was very disappointed by the action, arguing that the USTR probe failed to consider the unique structure of the Republic's open, trade-reliant economy. The ministry emphasized that Singapore's role as a trusted business hub is based on efficient market operations rather than the unfair practices alleged by Washington.

Core Tariff Proposal and Section 301 Mechanism

The USTR announced its proposal on Nov 25 to impose duties under Section 301, accusing Singapore of producing more goods than would occur under normal, market-oriented conditions. The agency claims these actions create structural excess capacity and distort global trade flows. While the initial proposal suggests rates as high as 20%, USTR Administrator Jamieson Greer indicated that the United States is willing to consider lowering the proposed rate to 10% if Singapore reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with Washington. The duties are scheduled to take effect in early 2027, giving both nations a window for negotiation and diplomatic engagement to potentially mitigate the financial impact on exporters and importers.

Also read Trump Proposes Tariffs on 14 Trading Partners, China and Singapore Face 20 Percent Rate

USTR Findings on Industrial Policies and FDI

In a detailed 168-page investigation report released following the probe initiated in March, the USTR outlined specific concerns regarding Singapore's industrial policies. The report cites the Singapore Manufacturing 2030 plan and the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2030 plan as key areas of scrutiny. It also points to financial support provided to the manufacturing sector, particularly within the electronics, semiconductors, health, and petrochemicals industries. Furthermore, the USTR alleges that Singapore encouraged or failed to address foreign direct investments from non-market economies, with a specific focus on China. The agency argues that these investments and imports from non-market economies enable Chinese firms to offload excess production, thereby exacerbating the structural imbalances Washington seeks to correct.

Singapore Defense of WTO Compliance and Market Orientation

METI firmly rejected the characterization of Singapore's economic model as subsidizing exports or protecting the domestic market. In a statement released on Nov 26, the ministry clarified that Singapore's global trade surplus is a natural reflection of its outward-and-market-oriented economy and its status as a global trading hub. The government argued that its free trade agreements are designed to lower barriers to trade and investment, not to create unfair advantages. METI stressed that these policies are fully compliant with World Trade Organization rules and that the nation's priority is to ensure its economy remains competitive globally despite having limited natural resources.

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Bilateral Trade Surplus Under USSFTA Remains Strong

To counter the narrative of unfair trade practices, METI highlighted the success of the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (USSFTA) as evidence of mutually beneficial trade relations. Under this agreement, Singapore levies no tariffs on US exports, while the United States committed to levying no tariffs on imports from Singapore. This framework has allowed the US to enjoy a consistent trade surplus with Singapore for more than 20 years. In 2024, the US overall trade surplus with the Republic amounted to US$27 billion, which grew to US$33 billion in 2025. METI pointed to these figures to demonstrate that the current trade relationship has historically been advantageous for American businesses and consumers alike.

Next Steps in Public Consultation and Diplomatic Engagement

Despite the disagreement, Singapore has committed to engaging the USTR constructively to resolve the dispute. METI stated that the ministry has thoroughly addressed agency queries throughout the investigation and will submit additional comments during the public consultation period in January. Singapore aims to urge the USTR to reconsider its proposed actions and explore ways to reduce the tariff burden. The ongoing dialogue reflects a strategic effort to preserve the strong economic ties between the two nations while navigating the complex geopolitical and trade challenges identified in the recent USTR report.