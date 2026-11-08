Singapore DJ Huang Kai En, 37, dies of stroke 100 days after mother's death

A 37-year-old Singapore DJ died of a stroke on Nov 5, just over 100 days after his mother died of breast cancer, leaving behind a 10-year-old son who found him unresponsive.

A 37-year-old Singapore DJ died of a stroke on Nov 5, just over 100 days after his mother died of breast cancer in July, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The man was identified as Huang Kai En (transliterated). His 10-year-old son returned home from school on Nov 5 and found his father lying unresponsive on the floor of their Bukit Batok HDB flat. When the boy could not wake him, he called his uncle for help. Huang's elder brother, Huang Kai Wei (transliterated), 43, spoke to Shin Min at the wake on Nov 6.

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He said the family was devastated by two deaths within months of each other. Their 74-year-old mother had died of breast cancer in July. My mother had just passed away from breast cancer in July, Kai Wei said. I never imagined that just over 100 days later, my younger brother would leave us so suddenly too.

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Kai Wei said his younger brother had been living in the Bukit Batok flat with their parents, his 10-year-old son and a domestic helper. Kai Wei was at work and unable to leave immediately when the boy called, so he asked their cousin to check on his brother. By the time the cousin arrived, Huang was no longer breathing. Doctors later informed the family that Huang had died of a stroke.

Health Concerns and DJ Lifestyle

Kai Wei added that his brother had high blood pressure but had not mentioned suffering from any other health problems. No medical link between his lifestyle and the stroke was established in the report. According to Kai Wei, his brother usually worked three to four days a week, often performing at nightclubs on weekends. He sometimes worked late and drank alcohol while socialising as part of his job, which Kai Wei wondered might have affected his health.

The sudden death was especially painful because their mother had died just over 100 days earlier. Their mother had been particularly close to Huang, having lived with him for years. My mother always doted on my younger brother, Kai Wei said. They were very close.

Devoted Single Father Raising Son

But that's life. Nobody can predict what will happen. Kai En had been raising his son as a single father since divorcing when the boy was two years old. Kai Wei described his younger brother as a devoted father who always tried to make time for his child despite his work commitments.

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He would often take his son out for meals after school, and the pair enjoyed activities such as prawning and going for buffets together. Before becoming a DJ, Kai En had worked for nearly 10 years as a public relations manager at the family's logistics and transport company.

Pursuing Passion for Professional DJ Career

However, he had always dreamed of pursuing music. Kai Wei said his brother signed up for DJ classes and bought equipment to practise at home. After spending nearly two years learning and preparing, he eventually found the courage to turn his passion into a career. He became a professional DJ about two years ago, juggling his nighttime gigs with raising his son.

With Kai En's sudden death, his 10-year-old son is now being cared for by relatives while the family discusses longer-term arrangements for him. Kai Wei described his brother as an optimistic and cheerful person who brought positive energy to those around him. Nearly 100 friends turned up at the wake to pay their respects, much to Kai Wei's surprise. I didn't know he had so many friends, Kai Wei said.

Only now do I realise that his friends came from all age groups and included people of different races. It shows how well-liked he was.