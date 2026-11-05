Singapore Doctor Bethany Koh Joins Chelsea FC Women Medical Staff

Singaporean physician Bethany Koh overcame early gender barriers to become first-team doctor for Chelsea FC Women, treating elite athletes in England's top tier.

Singaporean physician Bethany Koh has established herself as a vital medical professional for Chelsea FC Women, one of the premier women's football clubs in England. This career trajectory represents a significant departure from her childhood experiences in Singapore, where she faced institutional resistance when trying to participate in the sport she loved.

Koh now serves as the first-team doctor, a role that requires her to be present at every match and training session for the competitive squad. Her responsibilities extend far beyond simple first aid, encompassing the comprehensive health management of professional athletes competing at the highest levels of English football.

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Early Barriers To Female Football Participation

The foundation of Koh's passion for the game was laid on September 27, 2002, during the FIFA World Cup. At the age of ten, she was a student at Raffles Girls' Primary School when the global sporting event captured her attention and that of her peers.

Koh began playing football with friends during every recess period. The physical exertion was intense, often leaving her sweat-soaked and exhilarated as she returned to her classroom. This enthusiasm persisted even after Brazil won the tournament, leading her to maintain her playing schedule.

During her secondary school years, Koh attempted to formalize her interest by trying to establish a girls' football co-curricular activity. She successfully gathered enough participants to form an eleven-a-side team and secured a teacher willing to oversee the program.

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However, the school principal rejected the proposal with the justification that football was not suitable for girls. Despite this official rejection, Koh continued to play informally. She utilized fields in Bedok for weekend matches, using her shoes as goalposts to facilitate the games.

Medical Responsibilities At Top Tier Matches

Today, Koh sits on the team bench during high-stakes matches, such as the contest against Arsenal Women attended by nearly 20,000 spectators. Her position is strategically low, limiting her view of the ball but providing a clear line of sight to the players.

While spectators follow the action of the game, Koh monitors individual player movements and physical states. She tracks players immediately after tackles to assess their gait and alertness, looking for signs of concussion or injury that might not be immediately apparent.

When a head injury occurs, a physiotherapist enters the field to immobilize the player's head while Koh initiates a medical assessment. The medical team utilizes hand signals, such as an X or a stretcher sign, to communicate with officials and paramedics on the sidelines.

Beyond traumatic injuries, Koh manages common ailments that affect athletic performance. Her medical kit contains a comprehensive range of medications for issues including hay fever, cramps, rashes, blocked noses, and nausea. She ensures the team is medically prepared hours before kickoff.

Comprehensive Player Health Management

Her role involves intimate interactions with the players outside of match day. The team and staff dine together before games, providing Koh with opportunities to follow up on ongoing medical issues or prescribe necessary medications in a relaxed setting.

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She is also present in the changing room during pre-match team talks, integrating fully into the team culture. After victories, she joins the staff and players on the pitch for celebratory huddles, reinforcing her status as an integral member of the club.

Koh manages the daily health of twenty-seven professional footballers who compete in major league and cup competitions. This position effectively makes her their primary care physician, handling prescriptions and coordinating care with external specialists.

Her medical jurisdiction covers a wide spectrum of conditions, from musculoskeletal injuries to common illnesses like colds and allergies. She also addresses specific female athlete concerns, including menstrual cramps and minor cuts or bug bites.

Risk Assessment And Player Safety Protocols

A critical aspect of her job is making the difficult decision to remove players from training or matches. She must evaluate seemingly minor issues, such as diarrhea, vomiting, or a common cold, against the risks of continued play.

For elite athletes, a cold accompanied by fever, chills, and muscle aches is treated with extreme seriousness. Koh explains that pushing an athlete to play while ill can exacerbate the condition and potentially cause long-term damage to the heart muscle.

Her work also includes stints with other English clubs, such as serving as a locum doctor for Brighton & Hove Albion Women. She has previously held similar roles with London City Lionesses, demonstrating her versatility and experience across different levels of women's football.

The transition from a girl told football was not for her to a doctor protecting the careers of top players illustrates a remarkable personal and professional journey. Koh's presence on the bench of Chelsea FC Women stands as a testament to her expertise and the evolving landscape of women's sports.