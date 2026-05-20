Singapore Doctor Warns of Impact of Public Statements on Disciplinary and Investigative Systems

Dr. Desmond Wai, a gastroenterologist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, expressed concerns about the repercussions of public statements that may erode confidence in disciplinary and investigative systems. His remarks came after a dispute between Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim and the Government over comments made during a debate on regulating the veterinary sector.

A prominent Singapore doctor has highlighted the importance of elected representatives exercising caution when discussing cases that have already undergone official investigations. Dr Desmond Wai, a gastroenterologist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital , referred to the recent parliamentary dispute between Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim and the Government over comments made during a debate on regulating the veterinary sector.

The dispute centered on a case involving a resident's complaint against a veterinary clinic, and Dr. Wai emphasized the need for elected representatives to consider the consequences of their public statements





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Legal Politics Doctor Gastroenterologist Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital Sengkang GRC MP Animal And Veterinary Services (AVS) Resident Parliament Healthcare Legal Politics

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