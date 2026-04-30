Singapore Doctors Urge Evidence-Based Cancer Screening Amid Rising Awareness and Challenges in Early Detection

Doctors in Singapore are advocating for adherence to evidence-based cancer screening programmes as awareness grows, but challenges remain in detecting cancers like urothelial cancer, which often present subtle symptoms and lack effective screening tools. The case of a local running enthusiast diagnosed with Stage 4 urothelial cancer highlights the difficulties in early detection, especially among younger individuals. Experts emphasize the importance of recognizing symptoms and seeking medical help while cautioning against over-testing and unproven screening methods.

Doctors in Singapore are emphasizing the importance of following evidence-based cancer screening programmes as recommended by the health ministry, tailored for different age groups and genders.

With increasing awareness about cancer, more people in the country are seeking screenings to detect potential risks early. However, medical professionals are also highlighting the challenges posed by 'grey areas' in cancer detection, where symptoms may be subtle, screening tools are limited, and diagnoses often occur only at advanced stages. These complexities were underscored by the case of Mr. Lim, a co-founder of the local running group The High Panters, who first noticed brown urine in 2020 after a run.

Despite initial medical checks showing no cause for concern, the symptom persisted and worsened over the next two years. In June 2024, during a trip to Johor for a run, Mr. Lim discovered his urine had turned deep red. Further tests confirmed Stage 4 urothelial cancer, which had already metastasized to his lungs and neck.

Professor Ravindran Kanesvaran, chairman and senior consultant at the National Cancer Centre Singapore’s (NCCS) Division of Medical Oncology, explained that urothelial cancer is rare in patients in their 40s, as it is typically diagnosed in individuals aged 60 and above. This lower suspicion among doctors, even among specialists, often leads to misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, as symptoms like urinary issues are commonly attributed to infections.

Additionally, the lack of global screening tests for urothelial cancer makes early detection particularly challenging. Prof. Ravindran stressed that in such cases, doctors rely heavily on symptom recognition. Urothelial cancer is among several cancers, including pancreatic, liver, and ovarian cancers, that are notoriously difficult to detect early. Mr. Lim’s case has also sparked discussions about cancer risk among seemingly healthy individuals.

While factors like smoking, obesity, and environmental exposures are known to increase cancer risk, they do not explain all cases. Assistant Professor Jeffrey Leow, a consultant in the urology department at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, noted that early-onset cancers can occur sporadically, even in individuals without clear risk factors. He explained that cancer arises when genes mutate, causing the body to lose its ability to regulate cell division, leading to the formation of tumors.

Dr. Jarrod Tan, a consultant at the National University Cancer Institute Singapore’s (NCIS) surgical oncology division, highlighted that blood in the urine, even in small amounts, is a key warning sign for urothelial cancer. Other symptoms, such as chronic fatigue and unintentional weight loss, can also indicate cancer but are often non-specific. He emphasized the importance of individuals understanding their own bodies and seeking medical help if new or persistent symptoms arise.

Early detection significantly improves survival rates, with some cancers having a 90% survival rate when treated early. Over the past year, Tan Tock Seng Hospital has seen a 40% increase in people going for cancer check-ups, primarily for common cancers like colorectal, breast, and cervical cancer. This trend is attributed to national health initiatives like Healthier SG and increased awareness on social media.

However, doctors are cautioning against over-testing and the use of unproven screening methods. Dr. Leow noted that while increased screening can lead to early detection of serious conditions, it can also result in unnecessary tests. He stressed the need to balance avoiding over-diagnosis and over-treatment with ensuring early detection of treatable conditions. NCIS has reported a 20% increase in cancer screenings since the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for more public education to prevent over-testing.

Excessive testing can lead to false positives, causing unnecessary anxiety and disrupting patients' lives. Experts also warn against the growing availability of unproven cancer screening tests, some of which are marketed commercially





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