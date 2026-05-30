A domestic helper in Singapore has shared her struggles with an overwhelming workload and constant travelling, including cleaning a house in Malaysia twice a month. Many commenters expressed alarm over the claims, with several fellow domestic helpers pointing out that workers are generally not allowed to clean other houses or workplaces outside the residential address stated on their work permit. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) states that employers who illegally deploy helpers to work at another residential address or carry out non-domestic duties may face serious penalties. Meanwhile, an elderly woman in an electric wheelchair was seen driving against traffic on the road, with the public expressing concern about the danger. Hong Kong launched its revamped and ultra-modern Terminal 2, a threat to Singapore's Changi Airport's supremacy in the region. Both airports have benefited from the crisis in the Middle East.

A domestic helper in Singapore has turned to social media for advice after alleging that her employer makes her clean three different properties every month, including a house in Malaysia that she is reportedly sent to twice a month.

The helper has been struggling with the exhausting workload and constant travelling. Many commenters expressed alarm over the claims, with several fellow domestic helpers pointing out that workers are generally not allowed to clean other houses or workplaces outside the residential address stated on their work permit. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) states that employers who illegally deploy helpers to work at another residential address or carry out non-domestic duties may face serious penalties.

An elderly woman in an electric wheelchair was seen driving against traffic on the road, with the public expressing concern about the danger. Hong Kong launched its revamped and ultra-modern Terminal 2, a threat to Singapore's Changi Airport's supremacy in the region. Both airports have benefited from the crisis in the Middle East





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Domestic Helper Singapore Workload Traveling Illegal Deployment Elderly Woman Electric Wheelchair Driving Against Traffic Hong Kong Terminal 2 Changi Airport Middle East Benefit Threat

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