Singapore Driver Sentenced for Staging Dozens of Traffic Accidents to Extort Cash

A Singaporean man was jailed for 32 weeks and fined for staging at least 73 traffic collisions over four years to demand on-the-spot cash payments from other drivers, highlighting a road scam that exploited avoidance of official procedures.

A Singapore an motorist has been sentenced to 32 weeks in jail and fined S$6,000 for orchestrating a series of staged traffic accidents over a span of more than four years.

Danial Ali Liaqat Ali, aged 28, was linked to at least 73 traffic incidents between September 2019 and January 2024. The majority of these collisions were deliberately engineered to enable him to demand immediate cash settlements from other drivers, avoiding official reporting channels. The sentencing took place on June 5, with the court also imposing a 48-month driving disqualification upon completion of his jail term.

This case reveals a persistent road scam that exploited the common desire among motorists to resolve incidents quickly and avoid lengthy administrative processes. The modus operandi involved creating near-collisions or minor crashes. Court documents detailed how Danial would drive dangerously close to other vehicles, fail to brake in time, or accelerate into situations likely to cause contact. After each incident, he would approach the other motorist and claim compensation was necessary for damage to his car.

The demanded sums typically ranged from S$180 to S$1,500 for private cash settlements. The total amount collected was not disclosed. Specific examples include an incident on July 19, 2023, near the junction of Cantonment Road and Keppel Road, where he maneuvered his vehicle to simulate a collision without actual impact, yet still extracted S$180 from the other driver. The next day, along Sims Avenue, he used a similar tactic to obtain S$300.

On November 5, 2023, during a lane change along Geylang Road, his vehicle made contact with another car's side mirror; he blamed the other motorist and received S$300. Beyond the staged events, prosecutors noted that he also failed to report 29 legitimate traffic accidents between March 2023 and January 2024, further demonstrating a pattern of disregard for legal protocols. His deceptive behavior extended beyond the roads.

While employed as an assistant outlet manager at the bakery-cafe chain Cedele, he created a membership account using his own details and inserted his personal contact number into customer transactions to fraudulently accumulate loyalty points. In October 2025, within a few days, he redeemed enough points for a S$100 voucher. He was also accused of taking S$100 cash from a customer later that month.

During sentencing, Deputy Public Prosecutor Hidayat Amir emphasized that Danial's actions on the road created serious risks for motorists and passengers by deliberately engineering dangerous situations. The prosecution argued that such conduct warranted a custodial sentence to deter similar schemes and to underscore that even minor traffic incidents should be reported to authorities rather than settled privately.

The case serves as a warning that quick cash settlements may appear convenient but leave victims without proper recourse and enable fraudsters to operate with impunity, undermining road safety and trust in routine interactions





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Staged Accidents Traffic Scam Singapore Cash Settlement Fraud Road Safety Insurance Fraud Extortion

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