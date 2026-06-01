Singapore Driver Shakes Car at Malaysian Petrol Station in Bid to Get More Fuel

A man was filmed rocking his Singapore-registered car while refuelling at a Petronas station in Johor Bahru, sparking online discussion about the effectiveness and consequences of such an act.

A driver of a Singapore-registered vehicle was captured on video attempting to fill his car with more petrol by shaking the vehicle. The incident occurred at a Petronas petrol station in Bukit Chagar, Johor Bahru .

The footage, posted by SG Road Vigilante Admin on Facebook, shows the man using his right leg to rock the orange Toyota multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) back and forth while holding a green pump handle with both hands. A woman and a young boy stand beside him, watching, while an older boy is seated inside, his head bobbing along with the car's motion.

The post alleged that the driver had occupied the pump for about five minutes, a behaviour described as 'inconsiderate'. Social media users reacted with amusement, speculating on the motive. One likened the act to shaking a baby's milk bottle to get more milk. Others questioned why he could not simply pump the fuel slowly.

According to car workshop director Vincent Lee in an episode of CNA's Talking Point, shaking a vehicle does not increase the petrol quantity. In fact, overfilling the tank may force petrol into the fuel evaporation system, causing damage and leading to costly replacements. The incident highlights a common misconception among some drivers about fuel filling practices and raises awareness about potential mechanical harm from improper refuelling





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Singapore Driver Shaking Car Petrol Station Johor Bahru Fuel Overfilling

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