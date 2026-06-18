Singapore economists trim 2024 growth forecast to 3.5% citing Middle East and AI bubble risks

A MASsurvey shows economists downgrading Singapore's growth outlook to 3.5% for the year, with most expecting unchanged monetary policy. Key risks include Middle East conflict and an AI bubble burst, while Q1 growth surpassed forecasts and inflation expectations rose.

Economists surveyed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have revised their forecast for Singapore's full-year economic growth downward slightly to 3.5%, compared to 3.6% in the previous survey.

When asked about the upcoming monetary policy decision, a majority-62% of respondents-expect the central bank to maintain its current stance, while 38% anticipate a tightening of policy. The survey highlights significant concerns about global risks, with 85% of economists pointing to the escalation or prolongation of conflict in the Middle East as a downside risk to Singapore's outlook; 70% identified this as a top-tier risk.

Additionally, 60% flagged the potential bursting of an AI bubble as a risk, with 15% considering it a primary threat. The survey was conducted between May 25 and the signing of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire on June 14, with 22 of 25 targeted economists and analysts responding. Singapore's first-quarter economic performance exceeded expectations, growing 6% year-on-year versus the prior median forecast of 5.8%. Looking ahead, respondents project second-quarter growth of 4.3% year-on-year.

On inflation, the median forecasts for both core and headline inflation in June were revised upward to 2.0% and 2.3% respectively, from 1.5% for both in the previous survey. In other local news, a foreign freelance cleaner in Singapore received a two-week jail sentence after her Singaporean employer set a trap using marked banknotes and CCTV, leading to her arrest for theft.

Separately, the HDB-inspired cafe and bar Lou Shang, owned by Sebastian Ang of Mama Diam and Synthesis fame, announced its closure on July 14 via an Instagram video





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Singapore Economy MAS Survey Growth Forecast Monetary Policy Inflation Middle East Conflict AI Bubble Q1 GDP

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