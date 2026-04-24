Singapore Employee Left as Sole Survivor After Mass Layoffs and Offshoring

A Singapore-based employee shares their experience of being the last remaining member of their regional team after the company offshored roles to China and India, sparking concerns about job security and a wider trend of downsizing in MNCs.

A Singapore -based employee has voiced concerns about their job security after becoming the sole remaining member of their regional team following a series of layoffs and offshoring initiatives.

Posting on the r/singaporejobs forum, the employee detailed how their department, once comprising around 40 staff in Singapore, has been systematically dismantled. The process began during the COVID-19 pandemic with an initial round of layoffs impacting approximately 10 employees, whose roles were subsequently transferred to a team in China. This trend continued as local staff resigned, with positions not being refilled locally but instead moved to China.

The final stage involved the complete elimination of the Singapore-based team, leaving the employee as the only remaining representative. Despite now effectively functioning as the acting regional manager, overseeing teams in China and Southeast Asia while reporting to a manager in India, the employee’s salary has remained unchanged. They described the situation as a ‘slow death,’ highlighting a broader trend of multinational corporations (MNCs) shifting operations to lower-cost locations.

The employee fears they will be let go once their current projects are completed, a sentiment echoed by other Redditors who shared similar experiences. Several commenters advised the employee to proactively seek new employment, citing instances where they were also left as the ‘sole survivor’ only to face increased workloads and eventual redundancy.

One Redditor recounted a similar scenario where almost the entire office was laid off after a visit from overseas owners, leaving only the director and themselves to manage the remaining workload. The online discussion reveals a growing anxiety among Singaporean workers regarding job security in the face of increasing offshoring and automation. The situation underscores the vulnerability of roles that can be performed remotely and at a lower cost in other countries.

The employee’s experience serves as a cautionary tale, prompting others to prioritize financial stability, upskilling, and proactive job searching. The comments highlight a sense of helplessness and the expectation that ‘survivors’ are merely temporary placeholders until their roles can also be offshored. The broader context includes other news items, such as a debate over budget wedding plans and a traffic accident involving a suspected drunk driver, but the core narrative focuses on the precarious employment landscape in Singapore





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Singapore Layoffs Offshoring Employment Job Security MNC China India Remote Work

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