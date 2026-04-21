Singapore Employers Exercise Caution as Energy Costs Mount Amid Uncertain Economic Climate

A recent SNEF survey reveals that while Singaporean firms are facing significant surges in operational and energy costs, most have yet to resort to major workforce reductions, opting instead for strategic hiring freezes and operational efficiency measures.

Singapore businesses are currently navigating a turbulent economic landscape characterized by sharp spikes in energy costs, yet a recent survey indicates that the majority of employers are holding off on immediate, large-scale workforce restructuring.

According to a snap poll conducted by the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), which surveyed 210 companies across the manufacturing, construction, and services sectors between April 10 and 16, approximately 83 percent of firms have avoided making direct changes to their workplace arrangements or headcount. This suggests that the local business community is prioritizing internal operational efficiencies and cost-management strategies before resorting to actions that would impact their staff directly. While a small minority has begun to implement stricter measures, the data reveals a cautious approach to organizational shifts. Among the small group of companies that have already taken proactive steps to mitigate rising costs, the focus has largely been on defensive strategies. About two-thirds of these respondents have opted to freeze hiring processes or delay planned business expansions until the market climate stabilizes. Furthermore, approximately one-quarter of these firms have initiated reductions in bonuses, allowances, or various employee benefits. Other recorded measures include the curtailment of working hours, the reduction of overtime opportunities, the implementation of staff redeployment, and the encouragement of headcount reduction through natural attrition. These figures highlight the cascading effect of external energy price pressures, which have burdened 96 percent of all surveyed businesses with higher overall operating expenses. Specifically, 70 percent of businesses identified utilities and fuel costs as their primary concerns, followed closely by spikes in the prices of materials, supplies, and international freight logistics. Looking toward the future, the sentiment among Singaporean employers remains apprehensive, with roughly 39 percent expressing a negative outlook for the coming six to twelve months. As businesses grapple with the ripple effects of global trade disruptions and supply chain shifts, many are calling for targeted government intervention. High on the list of requested support are tax relief measures, financing assistance, and direct energy cost subsidies to bridge the gap during this period of high inflation. SNEF Chief Executive Officer Hao Shuo highlighted that the government should maintain flexibility regarding foreign manpower policy changes, noting that current economic volatility warrants a careful, measured approach. By advocating for a tiered structure in the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme and enhanced tax rebates, the federation aims to help businesses retain their competitiveness while continuing to support the wage growth of lower-income employees, ensuring that the economy remains resilient despite the ongoing fiscal pressures





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