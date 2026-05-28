Singapore Encourages Entrepreneurship for Young People

The Minister of State for Manpower highlighted efforts to bring entrepreneurship opportunities upstream, including venture capital firm East Ventures’ “My First $1000” programme, which gives youths aged 14 to 18 seed capital to run business ideas in real market conditions. Singapore already has an entrepreneurial streak, and it should be nurtured from a young age.

With lower barriers, AI tools and support schemes , the country wants more young people to see entrepreneurship as a realistic path, said the Minister of State for Manpower in a wide-ranging interview with CNA.

Singapore is looking to spark the startup instinct earlier, with plans to give secondary school and junior college students more chances to explore entrepreneurship. This comes as the environment for young founders changes, with lower entry barriers, stronger support structures and artificial intelligence making it easier to begin. Speaking to CNA, Mr Dinesh said Singapore should also build a culture where people are willing to take risks, learn from failure and think beyond the local market.

He added that the government’s approach is to support promising ideas across different industries, not just the hottest sectors like AI and biotech, while giving startups more pathways to scale locally and overseas. Mr Dinesh co-chairs the Entrepreneurship committee, one of five looking at Singapore’s long-term competitiveness under the country’s Economic Strategy Review. Its mandate includes nurturing entrepreneurship and enhancing the competitiveness of Singapore’s startup ecosystem. Singapore has a vibrant startup network.

Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) – the lead government agency championing enterprise development – said its ecosystem includes more than 4,500 tech startups, 400 venture capital firms and 220 incubators and accelerators. Many startups operate from spaces such as LaunchPad @ one-north, run by JTC Corporation. The development offers 56,000 sq m of modular space for startups in sectors including biomedical sciences, infocomm, media and engineering. Such spaces offer startups an ecosystem built for collaboration.

The development offers 56,000 sq m of modular space for startups in sectors including biomedical sciences, infocomm, media and engineering. The path into business is easier today than before. What it means for a young person is that the barriers to entry are much lower. Today, with the ability to start a company, it's actually very, very easy, with many of the grants that are available with EnterpriseSG and so forth.

EnterpriseSG currently offers schemes such as the Startup SG Founder programme, which provides mentorship and startup capital for first-time entrepreneurs, along with programmes that support overseas expansion, innovation and capability-building. Singapore Exchange and Nasdaq – a tech-heavy stock exchange in the United States – aimed at creating more pathways for companies to access investors across both markets as they grow. AI is also changing what a new business can look like.

Instead of needing full teams from day one, founders can now use digital tools to manage basic operations and reduce early costs. A lot of the additional help that you need in the initial phases can be done through AI, you could have an assistant that helps you with your HR, with your finances, and so on, and you don't need to spend your money on that yet.

AI could serve as a good starting point for startups, allowing them to experiment and fine-tune ideas before scaling further. Singapore already has an entrepreneurial streak, and it should be nurtured from a young age. Efforts to bring entrepreneurship opportunities upstream include venture capital firm East Ventures’ “My First $1000” programme, which gives youths aged 14 to 18 seed capital to run business ideas in real market conditions.

Such programmes can help young people learn to take calculated risks and become more comfortable with failure early on





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Entrepreneurship Young People Barriers To Entry AI Tools Support Schemes Pathways To Scale Entrepreneurship Committee Economic Strategy Review Startup Ecosystem Launchpad @ One-North East Ventures’ “My First $1000” Programme AI Experimentation Calculated Risks Failure Entrepreneurial Spirit Nurturing Uncertainty Job Uncertainty Fresh Graduates Start Businesses

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