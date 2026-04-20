Singapore Enterprises Prioritize Talent Retention Despite Escalating Operational Costs

A SNEF survey reveals that while 96 per cent of Singapore businesses are grappling with significant cost increases due to rising energy prices, the vast majority are choosing to preserve their workforce over resorting to layoffs.

Singaporean businesses are currently navigating a turbulent economic landscape characterized by soaring operating costs , driven primarily by the persistent rise in global energy prices . A comprehensive poll conducted by the Singapore National Employers Federation ( SNEF ), which surveyed 210 diverse enterprises ranging from small and medium-sized outfits to large corporations, reveals that 96 per cent of respondents are feeling the weight of these financial pressures.

The manufacturing, services, and construction sectors are particularly affected, with 60 per cent of the surveyed firms reporting that their operational expenses have surged by more than 10 per cent. These increases are not isolated to utility bills alone; they have triggered a systemic ripple effect that touches upon the cost of raw materials, essential supplies, and logistics, including both air and sea freight. For companies in the hospitality, retail, and food and beverage sectors, the situation is further complicated by rising temporary labor costs, as the broader market attempts to recalibrate in an environment defined by higher overheads and weakened consumer demand. These combined factors are significantly compressing profit margins, leaving business owners in a precarious position. Despite the severity of these financial headwinds, the SNEF findings highlight a commendable resilience and a strategic commitment to talent retention. Approximately 83 per cent of the businesses polled have refrained from implementing drastic workforce or workplace changes, preferring to exhaust all available operational adjustments before impacting their human capital. This approach underscores a deliberate strategy to shield employees from the direct consequences of market volatility. For the minority of businesses—17 per cent—that have been forced to take action, the measures taken have been largely conservative and aimed at long-term sustainability rather than immediate termination. The most prevalent actions include hiring freezes and the postponement of planned expansions, which were cited by 67 per cent of those specific respondents. Other tactical responses have included the strategic redeployment or cross-training of existing staff, natural attrition to reduce headcount without active layoffs, and the reduction of discretionary bonuses or overtime hours. These efforts serve as a testament to the fact that employers are prioritizing job preservation even while they wrestle with fiscal constraints. Looking toward the next six to 12 months, the sentiment among the business community remains one of cautious uncertainty. Roughly 39 per cent of respondents expressed concern regarding the near-term economic outlook, noting that issues beyond energy prices, such as the disruption of global supply chains and international trade volatility, are complicating investment and operational planning. When asked about potential government interventions that would provide the most meaningful relief, businesses prioritized financial support mechanisms such as tax breaks, financing assistance, and targeted energy cost subsidies. Furthermore, there is a clear plea from the business community for a temporary pause or a more phased approach to manpower policy changes that might introduce additional cost burdens at this sensitive time. SNEF Chief Executive Hao Shuo emphasized the urgent need for a balanced approach, urging the government to factor in current economic realities when finalizing foreign labor policies. By introducing tiered support measures, such as enhancements to the progressive wage credit scheme, the government could provide the necessary breathing room for employers to support lower-wage workers without compromising the survival of their organizations





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Singapore Business SNEF Operating Costs Energy Prices Workforce Management

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